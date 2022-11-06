Lakes of Bengaluru: Fund allocated but restoration of Lingadheeranahalli lake is far from beginning

Spread across 5 acre in the R R Nagar zone, the Lingadheeranahalli lake is considered to be a pristine water body. However, in March this year, local residents observed untreated sewage water entering the lake through the storm water drains (SWD) connected to it.

In July, the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), included the lake in the list of water bodies to be restored under the state government’s Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 6.6 crore was reserved for the restoration of the lake out of which Rs 2 crore was for desilting and diversion of sewage from the lake. However, the restoration work is yet to begin and officials said it may be taken up next year.

Lakes of Bengaluru: | Sarakki Lake, a restoration success story worth emulating

The lake is looked after by local volunteers with 25 members led by Shridhar Hegde, a resident of the area, and supported by the Banashankari 6th stage Resident Welfare Association and ward number 35, Lake Warriors, a volunteer group.

Hegde said, “I saw sewage entering the lake in March this year. Sewage should be stopped from entering the storm water drains connecting the lake. BWSSB, BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) and BBMP should work together to ensure that the underground drainage (UGD) pipes are not connected to these drains. The lake should be fenced so that activities like dumping of garbage, debris could be stopped. Though a security guard has been appointed, he never turns up.”

In July, the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), included the lake in the list of water bodies to be restored under the state government’s Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. (Express/Jithendra M) In July, the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), included the lake in the list of water bodies to be restored under the state government’s Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme. (Express/Jithendra M)

“Waste collection is not done by the BBMP from Nagegowdanpalya and a few areas near the lake as they fall under the gram panchayat limits and this has resulted in increased dumping of garbage near the lake,” he added.

Nataraj, vice-president of Banashankari VI stage Resident Welfare Association, said, “On October 7, we met the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and apprised him of the fear of fish kill and aquatic birds due to the entry of sewage in the lake. A complaint was also lodged with KSPCB in this regard. The issue here is that the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) has allowed the sewage to enter the storm water drains. The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) clearly states that the custody of the lake is with the BBMP and that the civic body has a responsibility as a custodian of the lake and therefore it should protect the lake by creating diversion channels for sewage. Zero waste water entering the lake should be a priority for the chief engineer (wastewater management) of BWSSB and Chief Engineer (lakes), BBMP.”

Nataraj also highlighted that the local citizens have played a major role in apprising the government authorities about the pollution of the lake.

Advertisement

Restoration work of the lake is yet to begin and officials said it may be taken up next year. (Express/Jithendra M) Restoration work of the lake is yet to begin and officials said it may be taken up next year. (Express/Jithendra M)

“Local citizens’ role in protecting the lake consists of apprising the various government bodies about the situation, in alerting and highlighting the issues relating to pollution of the waterbody, testing of water quality of the lake, matters relating to entry of sewage water into the lakes, beefing up of security around the lake to stop dumping of waste-plastic, construction debris, illegal activities and pursuing officials for field visits,” he said.

Also Read | Rejuvenated 5 years back, the Dorekere lake is in need of immediate attention once again

Nataraj said that the major problems concerning the lake are the entry of untreated sewage water into the lake from nearby villages and illegal dumping of waste and construction debris. “There is an immediate need to divert the raw sewage away from the lake followed by desilting operations without affecting the flora and fauna of the lake. The lake was vibrant and a hotspot for aquatic birds. A few months ago, 48 bird species were spotted. The rejuvenation should commence and should be complete before the monsoon begins,” he said.

“As a general guideline for the rejuvenation of lakes, the funds raising and tender process must be over before the onset of monsoon and executive action should begin only after the monsoon withdraws so that the benefits of monsoon could be reaped. Apart from this, maintenance of the lakes by a contractor should be insisted for at least three years for any repair or damage related matters of a water body,” Nataraj said.