Lakes of Bengaluru: Chunchaghatta lake restored, experts recommend ways to improve water quality

Located in the upstream of the Sarakki Lake at J P Nagar, the 18-acre Chunchaghatta Lake in Bengaluru South was rejuvenated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore recently. The waterbody was restored under the Bengaluru Mission 2022 programme. As many as 24 more water bodies will be developed under the project.

A decade ago, the lake bed of Chunchaghatta was not only subjected to encroachment but also to garbage disposal. While the lake has been fenced, locals point to the broken fence along the residential premises built close to the lake. A graveyard, a temple and a few apartments have been built close to the boundary of the lake.

As many as 24 more water bodies will be developed under the project. As many as 24 more water bodies will be developed under the project.

Lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur said that one of the major highlights of the rejuvenation is the wetland. “The sewage, which used to directly enter the lake, has been diverted through separate channels. At the place where the wetland is constructed, the palike could plant more trees which could absorb nutrients,” he added.

Pachchapur pointed out that BBMP has constructed four structures to get rainwater to the lake from the catch drains. He also complained to the KSPCB about the entry of untreated sewage into the lake but the officials reached the spot several days later.

“For the first time BBMP has thought of collecting rainwater. However, the residents staying in the settlements close to the lake wash their clothes and the water enters the lake through the catch drains. Often even solid waste enters the lake through these catch drains thereby polluting the waterbody. Moreover, the KSPCB should also check the water quality of the treated water coming out of the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the nearby apartment,” he added.

A graveyard, a temple and a few apartments have been built close to the boundary of the lake. A graveyard, a temple and a few apartments have been built close to the boundary of the lake.

When the palike started working on the rejuvenation of the lake, they removed bamboo trees to make way for a jogging track. Experts say that bamboo trees provide a lot of space for birds to perch.

Pachchapur said that empty spaces near the fences should be utilised to plant trees which would invite avians. The lake is a home to the Grey Heron, Marsh Harrier, Egret and many more.

NGO ActionAid Association has prepared a report ‘Harness Every Drop’ which carried a few recommendations for rainwater harnessing in the lakes of Bengaluru and requested for policy changes within BBMP and Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA). The report was submitted to the BBMP and KTCDA in 2021.

“BBMP should commission a scientific study to explore the possibilities of rainwater harnessing around the areas of lakes in Bengaluru. KTCDA should prepare guidelines for rainwater harvesting from areas around the lakes and the technical committee approving the lake detailed project report should review detailed sketches of structures harnessing rainwater before approving it,” the suggestions from the report read.

A senior official of the BBMP said trees would be planted around the lake and the broken fence around the lake would be checked and repaired.