Lakes of Bengaluru: Residents worried about water quality of Benniganahalli lake

Located along Old Madras Road, Benniganahalli lake, according to the local residents, has been restored four times in the last 20 years, including as recently as 2019. However, the lake is choking owing to a lack of maintenance and the inflow of untreated sewage into the water body.

In 2019, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) restored the lake at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The lake was cleared of weeds and garbage and was de-silted. Previously, the lake was cleaned by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The custody of the lake was handed over to the BBMP from the BDA in 2016.

According to lake activist Balaji Raghotham, construction debris was routinely thrown around the lake. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

An official from the BBMP lakes department said, “When the lake was handed over to us in 2016, it was in a very bad condition. It was full of weeds and sewage constantly flowed into the lake. The BDA did not divert the sewage lines connecting the lake. We diverted the sewage lines and cleaned the lake in 2019. The work to restore the lake was taken by us in 2018.”

However, despite restoration, the lake continues to receive untreated sewage from nearby areas. According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) water quality index, the lake has been classified under the Class D category – which means that the water can only be used for fishing.

Last year, owing to the ongoing Metro work near the lake, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) carried out the beautification of the lake including putting up benches and constructing walkways, a playground, and a gym around the water body for the walkers.

However, residents are apprehensive about the lack of maintenance of the lake.

Local resident Bala Subramanian said, “While the BMRCL is doing a good job of carrying out development around the lake, it is important to note that the water in the lake is polluted. The BBMP did not maintain the lake after restoring it. The lake requires continuous maintenance. If the lake is not maintained, then again six months down the line we will see garbage and construction debris being dumped near the lake. We are presently looking for CSR funds to carry out maintenance work. We can use the money to depute a security guard and staff to clean the lake’s surroundings.”

He further said, “We also need a sewage treatment plant (STP) so that the sewage from the surrounding areas entering the lake is cleaned. While monthly maintenance of the lake requires Rs 1.5 lakh a month, the STP is costly and it should be put up by the government. This is one of the few lakes in Bengaluru whose development work is undertaken by the BMRCL which is a good step but it is also important that the lake is maintained.”

Another lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “A few years ago, the lake was in a very bad shape. Construction debris was thrown near the lake and people used the lake as a urinal spot. We often meet BMRCL officials to discuss the development of the lake. We hope that the lake is restored in a month. Moreover, some of the trees around the lake which were cut by the BMRCL for the metro project were translocated. Once the lake is fully developed, it would be a beautiful sight to look at from the BMRCL purple line. There were a few encroachments as well which have been removed by the government.”

Anupama VL, treasurer of Benniganahalli Kere Trust, a citizens’ collective to protect the lake, said: “We have written to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure that untreated sewage does not enter the lake. In 2018-19, the lake was de-silted and cleaned. But it took three years for the lake to be filled with rainwater. Today, birds visit the lake and fish are in the water body but if the lake continues to receive untreated sewage, we would lose them. There has been tremendous work by the BMRCL in terms of developing the lake. Today, we have a security cabin, lights, and a walking path around the lake.”

She also seconded the view of other residents that an STP needs to be set up. “The lake cannot be only dependent on the rain. We need to have an STP so that not only the lake receives treated water but also a constant flow of water into the water body is ensured,” Anupama said.