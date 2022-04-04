Lakes of Bengaluru: A last-ditch effort to resurrect the lost lake of Jaraganahalli

Over the last decade, a whole lot of lakes in Bengaluru South have fallen victim to rampant encroachment and Jaraganahalli Lake is no different. Once a conspicuous part of the locality on Kanakapura Road near the present-day JP Nagar Metro station, the lake first gave way to a government school followed by various private encroachments in the years that followed. Today, the area has metamorphosed into a huge garbage dumping spot, with a slum settlement, a nursery and a garage squeezed in.

Now, Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association, a citizens’ volunteer group, has started an online petition addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Change.org demanding restoration of the lost lake.

The stormwater drain which passes through the lake has also been encroached over time, causing it to become visibly narrow.

The revenue map of 2015-16 indicates that the lake was originally spread across more than six acres in the area. As per the petition, in 1998, a part of the lake was converted into a playground for students of the Jaraganahalli Government Primary School, leaving behind just four acres for the water body; after 2008, this area too got concretised.

Situated close to Annaiah and Sarakki lakes, the Jaraganahalli Lake had found mention in the city’s revised master plan which was released just a few years ago, the petition adds.

Official survey map of Jaraganahalli Lake (2015-16). Official survey map of Jaraganahalli Lake (2015-16).

As per the plea, the lake is visible on Kanakapura Road in the survey map of 1904 and Google maps until 2008 indicate partial existence of the water body, which means that it had been around for at least 100 years before being completely obliterated.

In fact, revenue documents as early as 1995 – which are in the possession of The Indian Express – reveal that the revenue department was aware of the encroachments along the lake.

A local shopkeeper, who wished to remain anonymous, said he remembers the lake from his childhood. “Today two schools, a garage, a nursery and so on stand in its place. The lake was filled with construction debris and mud. There is no sign of the lake now. Even a board which indicated that the area used to be a lake was removed. We remember it used to be a picnic spot in the early 1970s, but later encroachments happened along with the urbanisation.”

“In 1999, a PIL filed by Mr B Krishna Bhat, the court ordered the private parties not to dump debris or garbage into the lake. But, the private parties (who are from political parties) claim that the lake was built by their forefathers and threaten if anyone touches this place. There are a lot of politicians involved in making this lake dead since there is a high value for property here,” the online petition states.

“The loss of one lake amounts to losing a complete water ecosystem. Encroachments like these are common when the value of the property is high. Government bodies, including revenue department officials, have turned a blind eye. They must act quickly,” said Abdul Aleem, president of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association.