312 lakes under Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat to be restored under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat has prepared a list of 312 lakes under its custody for restoration under Jal Jeevan Mission. The funds required for the restoration of the lakes will be borne by the state and union governments equally.

Of these 312 lakes, Bengaluru South has 90 lakes, Bengaluru East 18, Bengaluru North 18, Yelahanka 44 and Anekal 142.

The list of these lakes has been sent to the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bengaluru, to prepare their detailed project reports (DPR). Once the DPRs are prepared the district authorities would seek funds from the state and union government.

A senior official with the zilla panchayat office told The Indian Express, “This is phase two of the restoration of the lakes under the zilla panchayat custody. The DPRs of 312 lakes will be prepared by EMPRI. Post the preparation of DPRs, the zilla panchayat will seek funds for the restoration of the lakes. These 312 lakes will be restored under Jal Jeevan Mission. The state government and the Union government will bear 45 per cent each of the total cost required to restore each lake and the remaining ten per cent will be met with CSR funds. If any private entity wants to contribute they are free to do so. We will seek the funds under CSR once the DPRs of all the lakes are with us.”

“Under Phase-I, early this year we sent a list of 150 lakes to the EMPRI for the preparation of DPR and several of them have been prepared. The DPRs for all these lakes are being prepared at a cost of Rs 11 crore,” he added.

The DPRs will estimate the cost required to restore the lake and the areas of improvement on which the authorities should concentrate on. “The DPRs will list the areas like encroachment, construction of walkways around the lakes, beautification of lakes, restrooms among other things,” he added.