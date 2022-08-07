scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Lakes of Bengaluru: Restored in 2019 but entry of sewage still a problem in Devasandra lake

While the BBMP had restored the lake, according to their own document on encroachment of the lakes, 0.85 acre of the total extent of Devasandra lake has been encroached.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
August 7, 2022 7:00:58 am
Devasandra lake in K R Puram. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

While the 16.8-acre Devasandra lake in K R Puram was restored completely in 2019 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the issue of untreated sewage water entering the lake through the inlets still persists.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the water quality index of Devasandra lake is Class D which means that propagation of wildlife and fisheries is possible.

According to the KSPCB, the water quality index of Devasandra lake is Class D which means that propagation of wildlife and fisheries is possible. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Local residents have been demanding a solution to the problem. In his study on the status of restored lakes in Bengaluru published in January 2020, Dr T V Ramachandra, wetland specialist, Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said, “This lake (Devasandra lake) though restored recently, still receives untreated sewage water through inlets. The lake water is highly turbid and green due to algal growth and suspended particles. High macrophyte (aquatic plant) and algal growth reduced nutrient contents in the lake water. Water has high organic contents.”

Ramachandra has studied the condition of 45 lakes which were claimed to have been restored by the BBMP. Among the restored waterbodies, only six lakes — Jakkur, Kempambudhi, Devasandra, Ullal, Handrahalli and Agrahara — were found to be in a decent condition compared to the 39 others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of SessionPremium
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of Session
The Yogi modelPremium
The Yogi model
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Laying emphasis on the importance of the Devesandra lake, Ramachandra said, “The lake helps in groundwater recharge, supports diversity of birds and serves recreational purposes.”

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “The lake is upstream of the Seegehalli lake. Devasandra lake receives good rainwater. While the lake is well maintained, the entry of sewage is a problem.”

While the BBMP had restored the lake, according to their own document on encroachment of the lakes, 0.85 acre of the total extent of Devasandra lake has been encroached. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Environmentalist Dinesh M, who lives in K R Puram, said, “Industrial effluents in K R Puram enters into the Devasandra lake through the inlets. The untreated sewage also enters the lake. BBMP should address the issue.”

While the BBMP had restored the lake, according to their own document on encroachment of the lakes, 0.85 acre of the total extent of Devasandra lake has been encroached.

Amongst encroachment by the government bodies, 0.56 acre has been encroached by the railway department, 0.074 acre has been taken over by the BBMP for the construction of roads and 0.03 acre for a graveyard. Eight private encroachers have been accused by the BBMP of having either built houses or fenced portions of the lake.

However, the private encroachments were not cleared and the BBMP went ahead with the restoration of the lake. “We had restored the lake in association with NGO United Way and diversion lines for sewage were constructed. The entire lake was cleaned and restored. Today, the lake is in a good shape when compared with the condition in which it was six-seven years ago. We have fenced the lake and constructed toilets and a waste weir. Earlier, there used to be complaints of open defecation and garbage dumping in the lake,” a BBMP engineer said.

More from Bangalore

In 2017, a government-appointed ‘Koliwad Committee’ on lakes directed the revenue department to recover one acre of the Devasandra lakebed encroached by a shopping mall.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:00:58 am

Most Popular

1

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

4

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
Yuva Vahini set for makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image
POLITICAL PULSE

Yuva Vahini set for makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image

The hands that build the city
DELHI COVER STORY

The hands that build the city

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Take 5 on Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols
CUET PHASE 2

After glitches, NTA mulls action against centres for “failing” to comply with protocols

Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on mat to win gold
CWG WRESTLING 2022

Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on mat to win gold

‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’
ISRO CHAIRPERSON INTERVEW

‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’

Jharkhand scrapped, then reinstated Friday offs in 2021
Controversy over 'Urdu schools'

Jharkhand scrapped, then reinstated Friday offs in 2021

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement