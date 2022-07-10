Lakes of Bengaluru: Snail-paced restoration work of Seegehalli Lake a concern, BBMP blames cash crunch

Due to paucity of funds, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is unable to meet the deadlines of lake restoration projects and reeling under crisis due to this is one such waterbody that is in desperate need of attention — the Seegehalli Lake. The work to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) and a new walkway around the Seegehalli Lake, which is spread over an area of 31.13 acre, is moving at a snail’s pace.

Lake activists, who are working for the development of the lake, said not only have the government agencies delayed the development works but have also destroyed the existing ecosystem around the lake. They also pointed to the eutrophication of the lake, a condition in which water bodies lose dissolved oxygen.

The BBMP said that owing to the pandemic, the restoration work was impacted and now the civic body’s lake department is facing a severe cash crunch. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) The BBMP said that owing to the pandemic, the restoration work was impacted and now the civic body’s lake department is facing a severe cash crunch. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

Lake activist Balaji Raghotham said, “The development work at this lake was taken up last year and is yet to be completed. The STP is not yet completed. The encroachment from the storm water drains which connect to the lake has to be removed. There is a flaw in engineering design which impedes the flow of rainwater into the lake. The officials in their bid to construct an underground drainage (UGD) line have destroyed the kids play area, nature yoga platform and even benches. The hyacinth is present in the lake. BBMP should periodically maintain the lake. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) laid a UGD pipe a few years ago and though we alerted the officials that the pipe was not big enough to take the load of nearby residential areas, they went ahead. The UGD pipes were laid twice since then but all in vain.”

Reiterating Raghotam’s claims, another local resident Harishchanadra Prasad V said, “The drainage work has been going on for the last one year. In this process, the gym equipment which existed were destroyed. A lot of saplings were removed and moreover, the silt of the lake which should have been transported was not done. The lake should be maintained. When we ask the contractors, they assure us of setting things back but nothing has been done.”

Lake activist pointed to the eutrophication of the lake, a condition in which water bodies lose dissolved oxygen. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) Lake activist pointed to the eutrophication of the lake, a condition in which water bodies lose dissolved oxygen. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

Another resident volunteering for the development of the lake, Venkata Rama Rao, is not happy with the snail-paced work being carried out at the lake. “It seems that the work is on hold. How long will it take for the agencies to complete the work? I collected money from the donors to place benches around the lake. The agencies while constructing the UGD line destroyed them completely. Those benches were hardly two years old. I am not sure if things will be back in shape,” he added.

A local resident of Seegehalli, Eshwarappa M, said, “In the name of development, the entire lake has been destroyed. There is a flaw in the style of lake rejuvenation. The officials should stop treating the lake as a soup bowl. The lake needs to receive fresh water from SWD but unfortunately, this lake receives raw sewage. The officials just remove the silt and ignore the major problem of sewage entering the waterbody. During the rain, the lake receives raw sewage and trash.”

Seegehalli Lake is spread over an area of 31.13 acre. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) Seegehalli Lake is spread over an area of 31.13 acre. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

A member of Seegehalli Lake Development Trust (a citizens’ collective) Sukumar joined the chorus and said the development work is slow. “The BBMP has said that 1.2 MLD capacity of STP is under construction and ideally the construction of the plant should have been completed by now but the BBMP officials cite lack of funds for the non-completion of work in time,” he said.

The BBMP officials say that owing to the pandemic, the restoration work was impacted and now the civic body’s lake department is facing a severe cash crunch which impedes the completion of work in time. “The lake will get a STP and a new walkway will also be constructed too. The construction of a sewage diversion channel will prevent the entry of sewage into the lake. However, the progress of the work is slow due to a cash crunch,” a BBMP official on condition of anonymity said.