Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenated 5 years back, the Dorekere lake is in need of immediate attention once again

Rejuvenated five years ago, the quality of water in the Dorekere lake in Bangalore South has deteriorated. According to the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), out of the 28.57 acre of the lake, 0.79 acre has been encroached by private buildings and sheds.

Speaking about the biodiversity around the lake, Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Programme Manager with ActionAid Association, India, said, “Dorekere is a biodiversity rich lake with 110 bird species noticed in the last seven years. Two nearly threatened species – Oriental darter and the Black-headed ibis and the River tern, a vulnerable bird species, have been spotted here.”

He added, “The lake has an island rich with vegetation and a few fruit-bearing trees like the Ficus have been noticed, making it a perfect habitat for birds. I was fortunate to see a flock of Black-headed ibis with the young ones in the lake. It is likely that they were raised here at Dorekere. Flocks of Egrets and Red-wattled lapwings are a delight to see here, apart from the Black-winged stilt.”

He added that the lake has a shallow water wetland, a unique feature that attracts many birds.

Despite a rich biodiversity, Pachhapur added that the lake has poor water quality. “Presently, the lake water is in an algal bloom stage. There is growth of algae in the water due to large intake of nutrients in the form of sewage. BBMP on priority should stop sewage entering and go for a bio-remedial measure to reduce the nutrient load in the water and make it wildlife/fish conducive,” he said.

He also pointed out that a non-functional Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is a burden for the lake.

“STP is a welcome initiative for any lake with a prerequisite for its functionality round the year. A non-functional STP is a burden for the lakes. The BBMP chief commissioner should budget enough funds for lakes with STPs for maintenance,” Pachhapur added.

He suggested that the civic authorities should take up the cleaning of primary, secondary and tertiary storm water drains connecting to the lake before the onset of monsoon.

“Dorekere is a naturally well-placed lake. It is surrounded by a hilly area and ideal to collect pristine rainwater. I noticed a small stream flowing towards the lake carrying rainwater from the surrounding areas two days after the rain in the area. BBMP should explore all the possibilities of harnessing rainwater to the lake. It is sustainable and helps to maintain the healthy lake ecosystem. Moreover, the walk path around the lake has been extended next to the wetland by filling up silt in one of the stretches. It has reduced the waterbody space and I am not sure if this was approved in the detailed project report (DPR) by the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA),” Pachhapur said.

On condition of anonymity, a resident staying near the lake said, “The lake is in a bad condition. It was good before the pandemic but now one can see the carcass of animals and garbage dumping near the lake. The STP does not work and civic authorities do not maintain the lake. It is so difficult to walk around the lake in the evening because of snakes.”