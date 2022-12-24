scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Lakes of Bengaluru: Promises made but Hoskere lake still awaits much-needed restoration

Spread across 43.3 acre, the custody of the lake was handed over by BDA to the BBMP in 2019.

As on date, there is still no clarity on which body has the custody of Hoskere lake. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
In October 2021, the former chief commissioner of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Gaurav Gupta, had directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to ensure sewage does not enter the Hoskere lake located in the Herohalli ward of Gandhinagar.

Spread across 43.3 acre, the custody of the lake was handed over by BDA to the BBMP in 2019. During his visit to the lake in 2021, Gupta had found that sewage was entering the lake and water was leaking through the lake bund which was affecting the storage capacity of the water body and had instructed the BDA and BWSSB to resolve the issues and then hand over the custody of the lake to the BBMP.

In October 2021, Gupta had told the media, “The Bangalore Development Authority had handed over the Hoskere lake to the BBMP in the year 2019. In this lake, there is a leakage of water in the lake bunds and the water is not getting stored. Also, from the board’s line, sewage water is entering the lake. The BDA and BWSSB should fix these issues and then hand over the lake.”

The directions were never complied with and the result is that the lake has been a witness to rampant deterioration. Weeds and bushes have grown in the water body. As on date, there is still no clarity on which body has the custody of Hoskere lake.

A BBMP engineer working with the civic body’s lake’s department cited lack of funds for the restoration of the lake. “We do not have funds to work on the lakes as of now. If the government releases funds, we will start working not only on this lake but also the other ones which are in the pipeline for development. Moreover, the BWSSB should ensure that the sewage does not enter the lake,” the engineer said.

In April 2010, former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had announced the restoration of the Hoskere lake apart from the nearby Ullal, Konasandra, Somapura and Mallathahalli lakes.

D B Prasad, who lives in the vicinity of the lake, said, “It has been 12 years since Yediyurappa along with senior leaders had visited the lake but there has been zero improvement of the lake. So many things were promised like restoration of the lake along with a good walking path but the condition remains the same.”

Another resident, Nikhil M said, “In the last one decade, multiple apartments have come up near the lake but one thing that remained the same was the constant deterioration of the lake. Even last year the BBMP had visited the lake but no action on the ground was taken. The lake needs to be desilted and mechanisms need to be taken to ensure sewage does not enter the lake.”

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 07:15:40 pm
