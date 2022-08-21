Lakes of Bengaluru: More than 11 lakes to be replenished in Anekal

With an aim to fill up more than 11 lakes in Anekal and establish a link among them through the restoration of storm water drains (SWDs) to ensure the free flow of rainwater, two citizens’ collective groups, an academic institution, a non-profit organisation and state government departments have joined hands. The stakeholders said that the problem of urban flooding during monsoon will be addressed and the groundwater recharge will be increased once the project gets completed.

“The SWD allows smooth flow of water. These drains that are connected to the lakes, at certain points, have been encroached or buried under the ground and have thus been rendered defunct leading to the flooding of Anekal. Since Anekal gets marooned during monsoon, the citizens’ groups in collaboration with the government have planned to revive the interconnectivity between drains so that the lakes and groundwater get replenished,” a source said.

Estimated to be around Rs 3 crore, the project will be implemented in collaboration among two citizens’ collectives working on protecting lakes – Anekal Taluk Environmental Protection Federation and Friends Of Lakes – Water Institute of Bangalore University and India Cares Foundation.

Sharing the details, Captain Santhosh Kumar (retd) said, “There will be three routes of canals connecting more than 11 lakes in Anekal taluk and which will ultimately get connected to Dakshin Pinakini river at the Tamil Nadu border. In this endeavour, a total of 15 km of rajakaluve (storm water drains) starting from Anekal Doddakere lake to Bidarguppe lake on Tamil Nadu border will be cleared, thereby establishing a network that will ensure free flow of water. A detailed survey will be done with the help of private agency/University students managed by government officials.”

The request for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard has been sent to the minor irrigation department for approval. Once the project starts, it will get over in 8-10 months, sources said.

The revenue department will spring into action once the approval comes in from the department. “The request detailing our plan of action has been sent to the minor irrigation department and once the approval comes in, we will be ready to go ahead to implement the plan. The encroachments on the drains will be evicted,” an official from the revenue department said.

“Eighty villages directly and indirectly around the lake will benefit and groundwater will be replenished. The flooding in the urban areas will reduce. The digging for the project will be done by the traditional well diggers’ community, Manu Vaddars, thus providing livelihood to at least 25 families,” Kumar added.

Of the Rs 3 crore, 12.5 per cent would be spent on DPR preparation, 12.5 per cent on making the path clear of the existing plants/ shrubs/ encroachments, 45 per cent in digging and making the canal, 20 per cent in finishing bunds, planting endemic trees and plants that will strengthen the bunds and hold the water, while helping the ecosystem sustain birds and animals, 7 per cent on enabling, monitoring, reporting and managing the project. Three per cent on the education of communities living around the SWDs so that they can maintain the network of drains, sources said.

Friends of Lakes co-founder Ram Prasad said: “Rejuvenation of feeder channels is important for a lake’s survival, and this should be done with all the engineering and legal procedures and protocols being followed strictly to set a benchmark for such works in the future. All this demands coordination among different agencies and government bodies, which have responded positively and enthusiastically. Vimos Technocrat have been chosen to prepare the DPR.”