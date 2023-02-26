Lakes of Bengaluru: From a supply of drinking water to a cesspool, Subramanyapura Lake’s downfall was quick

The local residents remember Subramanyapura Lake, located in Uttarahalli, as a waterbody from where they could drink water and that’s a memory not from very long ago. In the last one decade the lake became a victim of rampant encroachment and untreated sewage entering it, thereby turning it into a cesspool.

There have been attempts by the real estate mafia too to grab the lake but thanks to the local residents and Environment Support Group (ESG), an NGO, the lake was saved.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) records, the total extent in which the lake is spread is around 25 acre, of which 3.4 acre was encroached in the form of roads, slums and sheet houses.

In 2017, NGO United Bengaluru visited the lake and found that the lake was subjected to dumping of debris, garbage and there was an inflow of untreated sewage from residential complexes. Although Rs 2 crore was sanctioned in the 2017 Budget to restore the lake, no restoration was carried out then. In 2019, the Lokayukta pulled up the BBMP and the Karnataka Slum Development Board for failing to remove encroachment from the lake and rehabilitate the slum-dwellers.

In June 2022, the Karnataka High Court directed the BBMP to take action under Section 22 of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Act (KTCDA) and remove the encroachments in Subramanyapura lake. In July 2022, the High Court also directed the civic body to not construct any new road or widen the existing ones within the area of the lake. It also specified that the BBMP can make a walkway around the lake measuring 3 metres using only desilted materials.

The Karnataka High Court in a PIL initiated by ESG to save lakes directed protection of the lake from pollution and encroachment.

Coordinator of ESG Leo Saldanha said, “We faced a lot of hurdles in protecting this lake. In the early 1990s, 305 people settled on lake land. In 2013, the High Court ordered for their rehabilitation in the common grazing patches which are next to the lake. For the first time in the state, over 880 flats were built to rehabilitate them and many families were rehabilitated. Politics stepped in and some old families did not move out so as a result, the lake remained encroached. There were also attempts made by the BBMP and the political representatives to state that this was not a lake. So, the matter went back to the court in 2013 and it was determined that the waterbody was indeed a lake.”

There were also attempts by the political representatives to turn the lake into a bus stand. However, in 2013, the then Deputy Commissioner (Bangalore Urban) Dr G C Prakash declared the lake a water body through an official order. Meanwhile, the authorities also started surveying the canals and inlets connecting the lake.

While the survey was on, in 2013, Bangalore Development Authority encroached the bed of Venkatarayanakere lake, located in the upstream of Subramanyapura lake, to build a housing layout.

“Against the High Court orders, the storm water drains connecting the Subramanyapura lake were narrowed and encroached. However, despite judicial intervention, the administration tried to resist the protection of the lake but we managed to stop the road from being constructed through the lake,” Saldanha said. Presently, the BBMP is restoring the lake.