Lakes of Bengaluru: Citizens want custody of Agara lake to be handed back to the forest department as BBMP fails to maintain it

The civic body’s claim of restoring and maintaining scores of lakes in Bengaluru seems implausible if one visits the Agara lake located along Sarjapura Ring Road.

The lake was transferred to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from the forest department in 2019. The local residents are demanding that the lake’s custody be handed over to the forest department again.

The water is only suitable for the ‘propagation of wildlife and fisheries’.(Express Photo by Jithendra M) The water is only suitable for the ‘propagation of wildlife and fisheries’.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) water quality monitoring data, the lake has been classified under ‘Category D’ – which means the water is only suitable for the ‘propagation of wildlife and fisheries’.

History

In 2004, the state forest department along with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) restored the lake and planted trees around it. In 2007, Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) leased the lake to a private firm under a public-private partnership scheme for maintenance. Outraged over KLCDA’s move to privatise the lake, Environment Support Group, an NGO, filed a PIL which led to the cancellation of the agreement.

Subsequently, with the growth of urbanisation around the lake, the water body became a dumping spot for garbage and the fence was broken.

Agara lake located along Sarjapura Ring Road, Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M) Agara lake located along Sarjapura Ring Road, Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

In 2012, the lake was handed over to the KLCDA whose team consisted of officials from the forest department. In 2013, the former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, directed KLCDA to revive the lake. “Owing to the tendering process and political hurdles, the process to revive the lake started in 2016. It was a long work and in 2018, the lake was restored. It was in very bad shape. We had put floating islands in the lake to reduce pollutants. The artificial islands have plants whose roots came in contact with the pollutants in the water, thereby improving the water quality. Vetiver and typha are the types of plants that we used. A lot of research went into it. We made sure that untreated sewage does not enter the lake,” said a former official of KLCDA on the condition of anonymity.

The KLCDA was repealed in 2018 by the Siddaramaiah government and the lake’s custody was given to the forest department.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru including Dr TV Ramachandra along with Vinay S and Bharath H Aithal in 2017 pointed out that the wetland of Agara-Bellandur lake which earlier aided in retaining rainwater, groundwater recharge, and bioremediation has been abused by the construction activities undertaken by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Present Condition

Lake activist Kavitha Reddy who was at the forefront of reviving the lake in coordination with KLCDA said that the lake is not being maintained by the government. “Till the time the forest department had custody of the lake, the citizens used to directly interact with the officials and the response used to be positive. Now the BBMP has ruined the lake. The civic body does not take any quotes from the citizens even though the Karnataka High Court has clearly stated that the citizens’ group should be involved. The cost of maintenance of the lake is now Rs 24 lakh per year which is a waste of public money. The lake could have been maintained at a far low cost,” she said.

She said that the lake’s custody should be handed over to the forest department. “Recently, the custody of Madiwala lake was handed over to the forest department from BBMP. The forest department is open to listening to the citizens and does not allow political involvement in the upkeep of the water bodies. They have a set of protocols for the maintenance of the lake. We want the lake’s custody to be handed over to them,” Reddy said.

Dead Wetlands (Express Photo by Jithendra M) Dead Wetlands (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Reddy also pointed out that the wetlands are ‘dead’ owing to the lack of maintenance.

Wetlands act as filters that treat water naturally before it enters the main waterbody. Agara lake has improvised Constructed Wetlands (CW) that treat municipal waste, sewage, and stormwater at various stages. “Now the wetland is completely dead… It stinks! Earlier, treated water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) used to flow into the wetland through a pipeline and then enter the lake. Now the treated water bypasses the STP and enters directly into the lake,” she said.

Reddy also pointed out that jogging tracks and toilets are not being maintained.