Lakes of Bengaluru: Back in the hands of BBMP, condition of Doddakannelli lake deteriorates again

Located in the Mahadevapura zone, the Doddakannelli lake spreads across 18.35 acre and was restored by the Swami Vivekananda Seva Abhivruddhi Samsthe, an NGO, in 2014. As a part of an MoU with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the NGO took care of the water body till June 2017. Since then, the lake has been maintained by the BBMP.

However, in the last few years, the condition of the lake deteriorated due to the entry of untreated sewage. Local residents also point out that the access road which leads to the lake is swampy and during rain it becomes a huge impediment for the residents to visit the lake.

The local residents also showed that the sewage water diversion channel at the right side of the lake is blocked with mud.

Samir Rakshit, a volunteer with citizens collective organisations’ like Friends Of Lakes and Mahadevpura Jalshakti, said, “The lake was rejuvenated nicely but over the years, lack of maintenance has affected it. Surprisingly, very few people living in the nearby areas are aware of the lake and visit it regularly because of lack of access and sewage water issues. We believe that any public property, if not in connection or used by the public, gets lost over time. In many cases, they are converted into commercial spaces.”

“The 300-400 meter of the muddy access road which leads towards the lake should be improved. The flow of sewage through the storm water drains (SWD) into the lake is making the survival of the water body difficult. While there is a good network of underground drainage connections in this area, the sewage continues to flow through the drain and enter the lake. The Sewage Treatment Plan (STP) which was commissioned for the lake needs to be integrated soon,” he said.

In the last few years, the condition of the lake deteriorated due to the entry of untreated sewage.

The local residents also showed that the sewage water diversion channel at the right side of the lake is blocked with mud. In some parts of the lake, it was also seen that the inlets of the lake, which could be the source of water, have been blocked.

Co-founder of Friends of Lakes Ram Prasad said, “As much as rejuvenation is important, maintenance is equally important. Many lakes are going back to square one without maintenance and unscientific rejuvenation. Three years after the rejuvenation, most of the lakes are back to being in a poor condition.”

A month ago, even a dead catfish was found in the lake which indicates the deteriorating condition of the quality of water.

Rakshit added, “We want BBMP to also clean up the grassy space near the entrance for the public to park bikes while visiting the lake. We want to get connected with all available communities who live in the ecosystem of this lake and prepare a lake vision document to take care of the lake. I am in touch with experts like Ram Prasad and Nagesh Aras, BBMP officials, Clement C Jayakumar (secretary, Mahadevapura Task Force, mobility) and Manohar Reddy (president, BJP Slum Morcha, Bengaluru Urban district) to resolve the issues of the lake.”

A month ago, even a dead catfish was found in the lake which indicates the deteriorating condition of the quality of water. “We have plans to restore the lake but we are waiting for the funds. We will carry out the required work,” a BBMP official said.