Lakes of Bengaluru: Lack of maintenance affecting Annayyappa lake

The Annayyappa lake in Yelachenahalli was restored in 2018 and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) built a jogging track around the waterbody a year later.

The lake is spread over 6.03 acre, of which 0.52 acre has been encroached by a public road and a private apartment. The buffer zone of the lake has also been encroached upon by shops.

In May 2022, a large number of dead fish were seen floating along the edge of the lake.

“The BBMP did not care to remove the encroachments. They allowed the construction to be completed and the building’s demolition would have affected those who bought the flats. The BBMP restored the lake in 2018 but just a few years down the line, untreated sewage started entering the lake through stormwater drains (SWD). We saw hundreds of dead fish in the lake last year. Fish could have died as the oxygen level in the water might have dropped below 4 mg per litre. The BBMP did not maintain the lake. Moreover, the BBMP should stop treating the lake like a soup bowl… The lake should be desilted and maintained properly and the authorities should ensure that the lake does not receive untreated sewage,” local resident Santhosh N said.

The custody of the lake was transferred from the Bangalore Development Authority to the BBMP in 2016.

“Prior to the rejuvenation of the lake, we have seen that garbage used to be thrown here in the lake itself. In 2016, the BDA surveyed the lake. The BDA kept crying for money and ultimately this lake was transferred to the BBMP. However, the issue of entry of sewage through the SWD is not yet resolved. Moreover, the lake is not maintained properly,” another resident Madan Gopal S said.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the water quality of the lake is in the Class D category, which means the lake water is fit for the propagation of aquatic life.

“Sometimes fish kill in a lake happens during monsoon when pollutants are washed into the lake. We have created sewage diversion channels so that untreated sewage does not enter the lake. I will look into the issue,” a senior BBMP official said on the condition of anonymity.

During a visit to the lake, The Indian Express also found that the fencing around the lake is broken.

A kilometre away from Annayyappa lake, once existed Jaraganahalli lake – which was completely encroached upon a few years ago. Today, a slum, a government school’s playground, and a nursery have been set up in the encroached area.