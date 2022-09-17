Unsung Heroes | Journey of a KV teacher who won national award with unique pedagogic skills

Ponsankari is a teacher with a difference. The 59-year-old went the extra mile to create a unique style to teach her students and make the classes more entertaining. Her sincere efforts have helped her scale great heights and win the coveted National Teachers Award 2022.

The biology teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Tumkur, Karnataka, uses multiple teaching methodologies, including collaboration with other science teachers and experts such as nurses, sports teachers and old students of the school in order to make science classes more experiential and fun-loving. She also uses cartoons to break down concepts of science and make learning more practical.

Ponsankari, who originally hails from Kanyakumari’s Nagercoil, teaches biology for classes 11 and 12 students and science in class 8. She had taught the students of KV on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Bengaluru for close to 17 years.

“I have always yearned to adapt to digital technologies and unique ways of teaching. All thanks to my students from my early days at IISc and my colleagues who have helped me with hands-on training in different digital tools such as MS Word, Powerpoint, Excel, Audio visual setup that makes learning more interesting and interactive,” said the teacher.

Ponsankari also believes in exposing students to industrial visits like science labs and research centers to enhance their learning curve. She also integrates art to teach concepts of the solar system and water cycle. “As a science resource person, I have always demonstrated the importance of developing skills of critical thinking and problem-solving in children. I believe that exposure to industry creates a real impact on their learning curve than theories from the books,” said Ponsankari.

Besides, she has also trained nearly 100 teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Bengaluru region in CCT (Creative and Critical thinking) as a master trainer for capacity building of teachers and also served as the resource person for Karnataka PU Board Biology Lecturers, and imparted lessons on ‘activity-based teaching’ in science for KV teachers

Apart from teaching, she also engages students in creating awareness about the need for conservation of energy in collaboration with Schneider Foundation and TIDE (Technology Informatics Design Endeavors) – an NGO that works on eco-friendly components like green house, vermin-composting, all types of rainwater harvesting systems, solar-powered lights in classrooms and waste segregation in KV IISc.

She has roped in Scouts and Guides and police cadets of KV Tumkur to create awareness on the ill-effects of single-use plastic and tobacco addiction, and conservation of forest.

After receiving the national award from President Droupadi Murmu on Teacher’s Day, she said, “It is really an honour and privilege to receive this recognition from the government. Such recognitions encourage not only me but also many other teachers to work for the welfare of the students. In fact, an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also an eye-opening experience. As teachers we need to fulfill the PM’s vision and the nation’s vision to nurture and build young minds to make India a fully developed nation by 2024.”