Protest turns violent at Kuvempu University as students vandalise campus; V-C alleges vested interests

The protest at Kuvempu University, which began with the slogan ‘Down, Down VC', turned violent by afternoon. Express Photo

The police in Shivamogga in Karnataka’s district booked more than 15 students after a protest by NSUI members turned violent at Kuvempu University on Wednesday, with demonstrators vandalising campus property and storming the Vice-Chancellor’s office, even as he alleged the involvement of “vested interests.”

According to students at Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta, 57 km from Shivamogga town, the digital evaluation introduced at the university was unscientific and has led many to fail examinations. They also alleged that the results of graduation courses and the distribution of the certificates were being delayed.

The protesters, belonging to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), said the results of the first, third, and fifth semesters, which were held five months ago, have yet to be released, and that mark sheets have not been distributed properly for the past three years.