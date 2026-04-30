Protest turns violent at Kuvempu University as students vandalise campus; V-C alleges vested interests

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The police in Shivamogga in Karnataka’s district booked more than 15 students after a protest by NSUI members turned violent at Kuvempu University on Wednesday, with demonstrators vandalising campus property and storming the Vice-Chancellor’s office, even as he alleged the involvement of “vested interests.”
According to students at Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta, 57 km from Shivamogga town, the digital evaluation introduced at the university was unscientific and has led many to fail examinations. They also alleged that the results of graduation courses and the distribution of the certificates were being delayed.
The protesters, belonging to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), said the results of the first, third, and fifth semesters, which were held five months ago, have yet to be released, and that mark sheets have not been distributed properly for the past three years.
The protest by the students’ wing of the Congress party, which began with the slogan ‘Down, Down VC’, turned violent by afternoon as protesters ran into the main building, vandalised furniture, and threw flower pots.
Professor Sharath Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, was in his chamber when the attack happened. He was heckled by the protesters, who also smeared ink at his office, and was whisked away by staff.
Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Ananthamurthy said students approached him four days ago, and the issues were discussed. “I had promised them to solve the issue, but it would take some time. Some of the issues they raised were already rectified. It looks like there is some vested interest behind the attack,” he added.
“I admit that there are issues. There are many problems that have been prevailing even before I took charge. But it is impossible to solve them overnight. But we will definitely address it. There are also rumours that some of the officers who worked here previously are also behind this violent attack. Some of the problems may have happened during their tenure. I don’t want to take any names.
In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Thursday, Basavaraj A P, general secretary of KPCC and in-charge of Karnataka state NSUI, said the students were holding a peaceful protest over the prolonged delay in announcement of results, the non-issuance of marks cards, and the absence of academic and extracurricular activities over the past three years.
“It is deeply troubling that, instead of addressing these genuine grievances, the authorities have chosen to have the students arrested and sought to book them under stringent provisions of the BNS,” Basavaraj added.
He urged Siddaramaiah to withdraw all cases filed against NSUI students and to ensure that no further arrests or punitive actions are taken against them.
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