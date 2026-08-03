Kunal Kamra’s Bengaluru show shifted after right-wing outfit seeks police action

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The organisers of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show have changed the venue after a right-wing outfit urged the Bengaluru police to deny permission for the event, saying he had made derogatory comments against Hindu gods and that several cases have been registered against him.
In a last-minute change, the show was moved from URU in Whitefield to The Underground Comedy Club in Koramangala. Kunal Karma will perform the show from August 3 to 6. A Whitefield police officer confirmed that the show had been cancelled at the Whitefield venue.
Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra confirmed that his show will run from August 3 to August 6 at The Underground Comedy Club, and that ticket holders for the Whitefield show will be refunded.
Shows for Monday – Tuesday -Wednesday – Thursday shifted to Underground Comedy Club in Kormangla –
(Book my show will process the refund for tickets purchased for the Whitefield show/ You can buy a fresh ticket on the below link for the show) https://t.co/PMrfpEKi4j
*Limited…
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 2, 2026
After the show was shifted to Koramangala, the police said the organisers had shared the show’s details with them.
“We did not find any problem with the content of the show. There was no necessity to seek police permission, but they have submitted a letter seeking permission,” a police officer from Koramangala Police Station said.
On Sunday, Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Karnataka and Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, visited the Koramangala Police Station and submitted a memorandum urging them to deny permission to Kunal Kamra’s show.
“Hindu leaders, under the banner of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, today submitted a complaint to the @kmangalaps demanding the cancellation of the Koramangala comedy show of controversial comedian @kunalkamra88 he has insulted Lord Shri Ram and the Hindu faith through comedy,” Gowda posted on X.
On Saturday, in a post on X, Kamra asked members of the organisation to meet him at the Whitefield Police Station “to debate on comedy & culture” while he sought permission to perform. Later, he also posted a photograph with columnist Aakar Patel outside the police station, suggesting that no one had turned up there.
He was responding to Gowda’s X post, questioning why Kamra was allowed to perform in Bengaluru. “Bengaluru cannot become a platform for repeated insults to Hindu faith. Why is a comedian facing allegations of making offensive remarks about Hindu beliefs being allowed to perform in Bengaluru without scrutiny?” he asked and tagged the Bengaluru police.
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