Kunal Kamra’s Bengaluru show shifted after right-wing outfit seeks police action

Kunal Kamra confirmed that his show will run from August 3 to August 6 at The Underground Comedy Club, and that ticket holders for the Whitefield show will be refunded. (File Photo)

The organisers of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show have changed the venue after a right-wing outfit urged the Bengaluru police to deny permission for the event, saying he had made derogatory comments against Hindu gods and that several cases have been registered against him.

In a last-minute change, the show was moved from URU in Whitefield to The Underground Comedy Club in Koramangala. Kunal Karma will perform the show from August 3 to 6. A Whitefield police officer confirmed that the show had been cancelled at the Whitefield venue.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra confirmed that his show will run from August 3 to August 6 at The Underground Comedy Club, and that ticket holders for the Whitefield show will be refunded.