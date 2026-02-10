‘Kumbh Mela Trip’ evidence proves crucial: Karnataka HC rejects BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj’s anticipatory bail plea in Bengaluru real estate murder case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, 64, who is accused in a real estate dispute-linked murder case of realtor V G Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, 44, in East Bengaluru on July 15, 2025.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav rejected the anticipatory bail plea, resulting in the cancellation of an interim anticipatory bail granted to the BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj by a vacation bench of the HC on December 26, 2025.

The court had reserved its verdict in the anticipatory bail plea on January 29.

The CID unit of the Karnataka police, which is investigating the murder case, said during arguments that the vacation bench of the HC could not have granted interim bail to the BJP MLA since there is no provision for interim bail under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and that the MLA had already exhausted his right to seek anticipatory bail in the HC after an interim protection granted to him in August 2025 in an initial plea was withdrawn by the HC in December 2025.

The CID also argued that the BJP MLA had lied to the Bengaluru police during interrogation in July 2025, soon after the murder, that he did not know the key accused persons in the murder case at all and that the investigations had revealed a close association, including frequent calls, movement together and a joint trip to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela in February 2025.

The BJP MLA’s counsel argued that the CID should have challenged the interim bail plea in the Supreme Court if it was aggrieved with the order of the vacation bench in December. The counsel argued that the BJP MLA was not named in any remand applications or the first chargesheet filed by the CID for the murder case, and that he has cooperated with the probe.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far for the murder of Bikla Shiva, who also had a criminal record of interfering in property disputes by creating fake claims.

KCOCA invoked on August, 2025, quashed 4 months later

The CID had invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act, 2002 (KCOCA) in the murder case on August 12, 2025, but the Karnataka HC quashed it on December 19 by saying no accused in the case was also involved in other recent crimes, with the punishment of a jail term of three years.

The CID has challenged the order in the Supreme Court, saying the Karnataka HC had erred in its interpretation of the KCOCA. The SC has not stayed the judgment but has indicated that the order will not be a precedent that can be cited in other organised crime cases.

CID produces mobile Call Detail Records analysis

During the recent arguments on the anticipatory bail plea by Byrathi Basavaraj in the High Court, the CID produced an analysis of mobile Call Detail Records for the MLA to prove his association with members of a gang that is accused of executing a murder on July 15, 2025.

The CDR analysis of the MLA and other accused – based on mobile tower location and call records – was presented in court by the Special Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh to seek rejection of the anticipatory bail plea.

The SPP used the CDR analysis for the BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to break down an argument made by the MLA during police questioning in July 2025 of not being associated with key members of a gang – including accused number one Jagadish alias Jaga, accused number 2 Kiran K, and accused number 20 Ajith Kumar, who are accused in the Bikla Shiva murder.

The SPP told the HC that the BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj had misled investigations during police interrogation in July 2025 by stating that he had no idea about the identity of the prime accused Jagadish alias Jaga or any association with him, and that pictures with the accused persons in the public domain were part and parcel of the public life of a politician.

The SPP presented the CDR analysis to tell the high court that the call data and tower location information gathered by the police in the course of investigations had revealed a close association between the MLA and the accused persons – prior to the murder and even during the plotting of the alleged murder – with the MLA travelling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela between February 10 to 12, 2025 on the same flight with the same tickets as the key accused.

The CDR analysis of the mobile number of the MLA, along with the geo-mapping of the mobile phone of the key accused Jagadish, Kiran, and Ajith reveals that they were all in the same location with the MLA at the same time or moving together on numerous occasions, the HC was informed.

Proof showed accused people with MLA for Kumbh Mela

The analysis of data from cell phones showed that the accused were with the MLA for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj between February 10 and 12, and tower location data reveals that phone calls were made to associates in Bengaluru over the real estate dispute with the murder victim for 13 guntas of land in survey number 212 of Kithaganur village in Bengaluru.

The cell phones of all the key accused were switched off after the murder of the realtor on a public street in East Bengaluru on July 15, 2025, and some of the key accused, like Jagadish, left the city, the SPP informed the HC.

The call detail records and geo-mapping evidence were produced in the HC “to demonstrate that the petitioner has tried to mislead the investigation” and that he “tried to distance himself from the accused, but the records reveal something else,” the SPP told the HC. “The petitioner is not entitled to relief,” of anticipatory bail, the SPP said.

The SPP also claimed that the mother of the victim, who had named the MLA as an accused on the day of the murder, was threatened into retracting her statement to the police, but had testified in court about her son receiving threats from the MLA and associates over interference in property deals.

“The state has a duty to protect the interests of common people since the state itself had failed earlier,” the SPP argued. “This is a classic case of frustrating investigations and the judicial process,” SPP Jagadeesh said.

The SPP also argued that the local police were hand in glove with the BJP MLA, and this had led to the failure of the police to register an FIR following two complaints filed by the victim in February and March of 2025 of threats to his life and even an attempt to murder.

“We want interrogation (of the MLA) in custody because he is not an ordinary person,” the SPP told the high court during the arguments while seeking dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea.