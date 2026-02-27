After Kumbarapet warehouse fire, GBA orders disconnection of electricity supply and criminal case against violators

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a major fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Kumbarapet near Chikkapete in one of Bengaluru’s most densely populated commercial hubs, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Thursday ordered the disconnection of electricity supply to unauthorised buildings and directed officials to issue notices to halt ongoing construction activities.
The civic body also warned that if portions built in violation of the sanctioned plan are not removed, criminal cases should be registered against the building owners.
It also formed a committee to prepare a comprehensive report on preventing and controlling accidents in Chikkapete’s commercial areas.
Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, on Thursday directed officials to inspect the site in Kumbarapet, and to hold a meeting with trade associations to discuss necessary precautionary measures and to ensure their mandatory compliance.
“A fire also occurred last year in Nagarathpete within the Chikkapete area. In view of the recurrence of a fire incident in Kumbarpet, Rao instructed that a committee comprising representatives from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Central City Corporation, the Fire and Emergency Services Department, and the Electricity Department be formed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the causes of the accident and to submit a comprehensive report on effective measures to prevent and control such incidents,” GBA said in a statement.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of Lakshmi Commercial Complex, a hardware shop, on Wednesday at around 9 am, due to a short circuit. The three-story building was gutted, posing a threat to nearby shops, as the area’s buildings are densely packed.
Due to the narrow road at the location, fire tenders could not gain direct access. Fire personnel said they managed to extinguish the blaze by laying hose lines from approximately 300 meters away.
