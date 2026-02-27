After Kumbarapet warehouse fire, GBA orders disconnection of electricity supply and criminal case against violators

After a major fire broke out at a hardware warehouse, the Greater Bengaluru Authority ordered the disconnection of electricity supply to unauthorised buildings. (Express Photo)

A day after a major fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Kumbarapet near Chikkapete in one of Bengaluru’s most densely populated commercial hubs, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Thursday ordered the disconnection of electricity supply to unauthorised buildings and directed officials to issue notices to halt ongoing construction activities.

The civic body also warned that if portions built in violation of the sanctioned plan are not removed, criminal cases should be registered against the building owners.

It also formed a committee to prepare a comprehensive report on preventing and controlling accidents in Chikkapete’s commercial areas.

Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, on Thursday directed officials to inspect the site in Kumbarapet, and to hold a meeting with trade associations to discuss necessary precautionary measures and to ensure their mandatory compliance.