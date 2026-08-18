‘Against Indian sentiment’: Kumaraswamy targets Sonia Gandhi’s Italian origin again

H D Kumaraswamy targets Sonia Gandhi again, saying her Italian origin explains why she allegedly opposes Indian sentiment amid the Vande Mataram controversy (File photos).

For the second day in a row, Union minister H D Kumaraswamy has referred to the Italian origin of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and accused her of being against “Indian sentiment”

On Monday, Kumaraswamy triggered a row while speaking to reporters at Holenarsipura in Karnataka’s Hassan district. Commenting on the controversy over Sonia Gandhi allegedly objecting to singing the full version of Vande Mataram during the Congress’s Independence Day event, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said that everyone should respect the song.

“What can you expect from Sonia Gandhi? Is she from our country? She got married and came here. But the blood flowing in her is more or less Italian,” Kumaraswamy said.