Kumaraswamy bats for farm laws, says farmers should have ‘open mind to experiment’

As farmers from different parts of the country continue to protest against three farm legislations on the outskirts of Delhi and at other states, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has urged them to experiment with the new laws alleging that the Indian agrarian sector is caught in a vicious circle.

“..It is very much necessary on our part to be ready for any experiment if it can bring about (the) welfare of farm sector by rescuing it from the vicious circle. Hence, I personally feel that farmers should have an open mind towards ‘experimenting’ with the new legislations. But there has to be proper coordination between the Centre and the protesters,” the Janata Dal (Secular) leader stated.

Further, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the protests have been gaining traction from across the world thereby creating an impression that “some trouble is brewing in India.” He added, “Close on the heels of concern expressed by the Canadian Prime Minister, parliamentarians from the US and Britain too have expressed their concern about the episode.”

However, Kumaraswamy added in a series of tweets that proper coordination between the Centre and protesting farmers is inevitable in a bid to protect the country’s dignity. “Instead of the approach of sending an indirect message to protesting farmers through its programmes, the Centre should hold a decisive meeting under the leadership of the prime minister to end the farmers’ struggle. This is inevitable in the interest of protecting the country’s dignity,” he added.

Earlier this month, Kumaraswamy and his party were caught in a controversy after the clearance of the ‘controversial’ Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act-2020 after JD(S) supported the ruling BJOO to clear the Bill during the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Council.