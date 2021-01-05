Kumaraswamy planning to restructure JD(S) ahead of 2023 Karnataka assembly polls

Monthly meetings across various decentralised levels, setting up a war room, and issuing identity cards to members are among the major plans envisioned by Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy to nurture his party from the cadre-level, which, he said, will be put into practice from the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Kumaraswamy, also a former chief minister of Karnataka, said in Bengaluru that the aim is to reorganise the party to strengthen it further ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. “To prepare the party for the 2023 elections and the immediate elections for the taluk and Zilla panchayat, it is necessary that the party is strengthened. The JD(S) era in Karnataka can begin in 2023 if hard work is put in over the next two years,” he said, addressing members of the Yuva Janata Dal — the party’s youth wing — during a meeting.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also announced the dissolution of all party posts, except the post of president. A core committee comprising senior leaders will be formed to decide on all important issues, he clarified.

Explaining the plan in detail, Kumaraswamy added, “A core committee will be formed at the state-level to monitor activities. Representatives from across 224 constituencies will be drawn into the central party office and attendance in the monthly meetings will be mandatory for those in the central team. The same would be followed in at district and taluk levels as well,” he said.

Further, Kumaraswamy reiterated that the JD(S) would not merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speculation of a merger had arisen following meetings between the leaders of the two parties amid reports of unhappiness among JD(S) ranks.

In a bid to build the party, organisational structures are expected to be set up in places where the party is weak or has no base, the JD(S) leader added.

According to sources in the party, JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is likely to hand over the reins of the party to his son Kumaraswamy after Makar Sankranti.

Kumaraswamy, who is now 61, has held the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office twice — from February 2006 to October 2007 and May 2018 to July 2019 — in an alliance with the BJP and Congress, respectively.