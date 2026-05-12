Kumaraswamy links Supreme Court plea to delay Bengaluru civic poll with Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday linked the Karnataka government’s Supreme Court petition seeking additional time to conduct the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections with the ongoing power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Responding to a question regarding the petition, Kumaraswamy said that while Siddaramaiah wanted polls to be held Shivakumar was not keen on the same. “For one, elections should be conducted to save his CM seat, and for the other, elections should be postponed to secure the CM seat. There is conflict between the two,” he said.