Two retired additional chief secretaries of Karnataka have deposed before a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru in a nearly two-decade-old corruption case linked to the alleged illegal denotification of government land in favour of private parties by former chief minister and current Union minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Retired IAS officers Jothi Ramalingam, 74, and Shameem Bhanu, 75, deposed before the special court on November 16 in connection with a 2007 decision of the then JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy to allegedly release 2.24 acres of government-acquired land to private parties.

Kumaraswamy, now the Union Minister for Heavy Industries, is among 19 accused in the case filed by M Mahadevaswamy, who has alleged that the land denotification caused a loss of Rs 60-80 crore to the state exchequer.

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Special public prosecutor appointed

The case is currently being prosecuted by the Karnataka government after the special court ruled on May 26 that sessions court cases must be prosecuted by a state prosecutor even when initiated by a private complainant.

The state government appointed a special public prosecutor for the case on September 22. Trial resumed on November 5.

Mahadevaswamy had filed a complaint in 2012, accusing Kumaraswamy of engaging in corruption by denotifying 2.24 acres of land in the Vaderahalli village in west Bengaluru in favour of the original landowners. The denotified land was part of 783 acres acquired by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in 1997 for a BDA layout which is now part of Banashankari 5th stage.

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What are the allegations over the denotification?

According to the complaint, the JD(S)-BJP government approved the denotification on October 1, 2007, barely a week before Kumaraswamy stepped down as CM, despite senior IAS officers raising objections to the proposal.

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After the land was denotified, general power of attorney holders K B Shanthamma and Rekha Chandru, who had allegedly bought the land from the original owners, entered into a joint venture with developers to build a housing layout.

The developers, including M/s Balaji Infra, M/s Sunrise Builders and M/s Arati Builders, created a layout with 186 residential plots and sold them for about Rs 25 lakh each. The private deal caused a loss of Rs 60 to 80 crore to the state exchequer, the complainant alleged.

Former bureaucrat says she opposed release of land

Shameem Bhanu, who served as principal secretary, Urban Development Department, between December 2002 and May 2006 and later retired in 2012 as additional chief secretary, told the court that she had opposed the proposal when it was first initiated.

Bhanu told the court that the denotification proposal had come through a BDA letter dated December 13, 2005, and that she provided her opinion opposing the move. “I opined that such lands could not be de-notified since possession of the said lands have been taken by the BDA through the mahazar and acquisition process had completed,” she said, identifying her opinion and signature in the original file noting sheet.

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She stated that the file was sent to the then chief minister Dharam Singh, who was also in charge of the Urban Development Department, and was returned without a decision and eventually closed.

Retired IAS officer identifies Kumaraswamy’s signature

Jothi Ramalingam, who served as principal secretary, Urban Development Department, from 2007 to 2009—initially during the tenure of a JD(S)-BJP coalition headed by Kumaraswamy and later a BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa—told the special court that he ordered the putting up of a draft proposal for denotification on the directions of the CM.

Ramalingam, who also retired as an additional chief secretary in 2012, told the special court that he received the file concerning the denotification proposal from Kumaraswamy’s office on July 20, 2007. He also identified Kumaraswamy’s signature on the file on the basis of prior acquaintance with it.

Since Kumaraswamy “was the CM for a period of one and half years and during the said period I was the principal secretary at Urban Development Department, I cannot remember the approximate number of times I saw the signature…,” he told the court.

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Kumaraswamy’s counsel objected to the identification of the signature—and the special prosecutor’s call for marking the identified signature as that of the former CM—arguing that the retired officer had not personally witnessed Kumaraswamy signing the files.

Following the objection, the court deferred Ramalingam’s chief examination on the issue to facilitate a hearing on the identification of the signature.

Lokayukta closure report challenged

Incidentally, the Karnataka Police have not pressed charges in the corruption case against the Kumaraswamy and others. In 2012, a local court had ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate the case, but the police filed a ‘B’ report or closure report in November 2018.

Mahadevaswamy objected to the proposed closure. A special court later found material in the police report to take cognisance of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as Indian Penal Code provisions relating to cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and violations of the Karnataka Land (Restriction on Transfer) Act.

The case was posted for trial in 2021.

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Initially, the complainant led the prosecution of the case, but earlier this year, counsel for the accused opposed it, saying only a government prosecutor could prosecute a case in the Sessions Court. This led to the appointment of a special prosecutor on September 22.