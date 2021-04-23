Ensure last rites of Covid patients are conducted in dignified manner, Kumaraswamy tells Karnataka govt

Family members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in Bengaluru, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy Friday urged the BJP-led Karnataka government to take measures to ensure the last rites of Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru were conducted in a dignified manner.

“The last rites of least 25 victims should be conducted on a daily basis in each segment (of the total eight) of the deemed forest surrounding Bengaluru in all its eight directions,” he recommended, in a statement issued from the hospital in the city where he is admitted due to Covid-19.

The former CM added, “It is really the height of inhuman behaviour on the part of the government which has failed to ensure proper arrangements for conducting the last rites of COVID patients who died due to non-availability of proper medical care.”

Later, in a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy added that the kin of the deceased will curse the government. “It is really heart wrenching to see the hardships being faced by the kin of COVID infected persons.”

He also alleged the government was not providing help to those infected. “The government did not give beds, oxygen, ventilator, and life-saving drugs to COVID patients. I beg the government with folded hands and pain in my heart to at least make arrangements now to conduct the last rites of victims in a dignified manner,” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Kumaraswamy had criticised the Yediyurappa-led government for “unnecessary spending” from its treasuries to run front-page advertisements in national and regional dailies “thanking” PM Modi and the Centre for the recent funding approval for two new phases of Bengaluru metro.

“What message is the government trying to convey at such a juncture of time when there are no sufficient beds, medical oxygen, and even medicines for the people (suffering from Covid-19),” questioned Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) floor leader in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.