Sting video row: Kumaraswamy claims JD(S) social media team being targeted

Union minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the Karnataka government of harassing young members of his party’s social media team following his questions regarding an alleged sting video targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

“Shankar, who works with our social media team, was taken away by the police today without any case being registered against him. I have also received reports that another team member, Mohan, and his family are being harassed. Why are these young people being targeted, and under what authority?” he said in a post on X.

The controversy over a purported sting operation has taken Karnataka politics by storm after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warned his Cabinet colleagues of possible sting operations to lure them and discredit the Congress-led government. This led Kumaraswamy to hint that Shivakumar himself was behind the operations.