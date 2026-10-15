Now Kumaraswamy claims plot to trap him, calls CM ‘Sting Samrat of Karnataka’

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Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday called D K Shivakumar the “Sting Samrat of Karnataka”, continuing his attacks over alleged sting operations that the chief minister had warned ministers of.
Kumaraswamy, who alleges Shivakumar himself orchestrated the sting operations, told reporters, “A coordinated operation was carried out to force Siddaramaiah out of the chief minister’s post. The Congress high command was also misled by those behind it (sting operation).”
Kumaraswamy further alleged there was a plan to produce in court a person involved in the sting operation and have them give a statement implicating him.
“I am not H D Revanna, to be easily trapped by such a conspiracy. I know how to counter these moves. That is why they have targeted a young worker from our party’s social media team and harassed him. They have also created a ruckus at another worker’s residence. This is the result of the home minister’s excessive zeal,” he said, targeting Priyank Kharge, who had accused him of double standards over his call for an investigation.
“RSS’ new blue-eyed boy goes ballistic before the media, demanding an investigation. The moment the investigation begins, he runs to the Commissioner pleading, ‘Don’t investigate my boys!’” Kharge wrote on X.
The home minister added: “Accountability for others. Immunity for his own.”
Revanna, a former minister, also belongs to Kumaraswamy’s party.
Kumaraswamy protests in front of police commissioner’s office
Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy protested in front of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh’s office, demanding the police arrest those behind the conspiracy within two days and stop “harassing” JD(S) members in the name of the sting operations.
Kumaraswamy alleged that the sting operation led to Siddaramaiah stepping down in June, paving the way for Shivakumar to become the chief minister. He also accused a journalist, Rakesh Shetty, of conspiring with Shivakumar to conduct the sting operation.
Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) has filed a police complaint over the detention of its social media worker, Shankar, from his home.
“If the government believes that a crime has taken place, it should investigate those responsible rather than target our party workers,” he added.
On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah secured an injunction restraining media outlets and social media platforms from circulating allegedly defamatory videos aimed at damaging his reputation.
Siddaramaiah has also called for an investigation into Shivakumar’s claim about sting operations.