Now Kumaraswamy claims plot to trap him, calls CM ‘Sting Samrat of Karnataka’

Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday called D K Shivakumar the “Sting Samrat of Karnataka”, continuing his attacks over alleged sting operations that the chief minister had warned ministers of.

Kumaraswamy, who alleges Shivakumar himself orchestrated the sting operations, told reporters, “A coordinated operation was carried out to force Siddaramaiah out of the chief minister’s post. The Congress high command was also misled by those behind it (sting operation).”

Kumaraswamy further alleged there was a plan to produce in court a person involved in the sting operation and have them give a statement implicating him.