Bengaluru: Kumaraswamy hits back at PM Modi, says BJP ‘was sleeping’ on rail project for 3 years

After “sleeping for the last three years” on implementing a Bengaluru suburban rail project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now claiming that the BJP will implement the project in 40 months, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has said, accusing the Prime Minister of attempting to mislead people.

“The PM has said that a project that was pending for 40 years will be completed in 40 months. The project was proposed to be implemented in six years in 2019 and already, three years have lapsed. Now, they are talking about it again. They have been sleeping for the last three years on these projects,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to a statement made by Prime Minister Modi during a visit to Bengaluru on Monday that he would ensure the completion of the Bengaluru suburban rail project which has been languishing in files for 40 years within 40 months. “I want to tell the people of Karnataka that I will get these projects implemented in 40 months and fulfil your dreams. You will be surprised to know that this project was languishing in the files for 40 years. I am happy that the double engine government is able to implement this project to fulfil the dreams of the people,” PM Modi said on June 20.

Reacting to Modi’s claim, Kumaraswamy said that the BJP government at the Centre allotted only Rs 1 crore for the project in 2019 against a proposed Rs 23,000 crore that had been agreed by the Karnataka government and the Union railway ministry when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister in 2019.

“In 2019, when Piyush Goel was the railway minister, he came to Bengaluru and we had a meeting and a decision on implementing the Bengaluru suburban rail project at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore was decided. It was cleared at the time and the project was gathering dust for three years,” Kumaraswamy said.

“When I was the CM, we had relaxed nearly 19 conditions pertaining to Bengaluru for the implementation of the project. We also provided clearances for an elevated corridor road project and an outer peripheral ring road project. They have been sleeping for the last three years on these projects,” he said.

In the 2019 budget, the BJP government allocated only Rs 1 crore for the suburban rail project against an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore but (they) have now allocated Rs 450 crore and are proposing funding by French and German agencies to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 3,000 crore from the state, and Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre, Kumaraswamy said.

“After three years, they are now trying to gain publicity for these projects by using the PM. The PM did not come to Karnataka when there were floods and when there were other problems but he has come now on the eve of elections. This is being done because the BJP in Karnataka cannot face the polls on its own merits and so they are trying to project the image of Narendra Modi for the elections. However, none of these projects have come as a result of planning by Modi,” the former Karnataka chief minister said.

“Overnight, Narendra Modi is appropriating as his own the projects that have been conceived and developed over the years. This is an attempt to mislead people and the government should at least have the decency to give credit to people who have worked honestly and hard over the years for the cause of citizens,” Kumaraswamy said.