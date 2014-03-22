K’taka HC turns down lawyer plea over penalty

The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected a special public prosecutor’s plea against the imposition of a Rs-60,000 a day penalty over delay he causes in the trial of the Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

Special public prosecutor Bhavani Singh had approached the high court after a special court conducting the trial in the 18-year-old disproportionate assets case against the AIADMK leader imposed a penalty of Rs 60,000 on the prosecutor on March 14 for seeking repeated adjournments in the trial and causing delay in the judicial process. Special judge John Michael Cunha had asked the prosecution to pay Rs 60,000 for each day that he delays his arguments in the case. The court fixed the amount based on the fees the state government is paying the prosecutor to conduct the trial.

The special prosecutor had sought adjournments on grounds of illness and had refused to allow his assistant to take over the case. Following the dismissal of the prosecutor’s plea, the special court began hearing arguments in the trial of Jayalalitha on Friday afternoon. The prosecution sought an adjournment on the grounds that orders passed by a Madras court while transferring the case to Bangalore had not been received. The special court rejected this plea and sought commencement of arguments.

The special prosecutor argued his case for about an hour before seeking some rest and asking his assistant to continue. The advocates for the accused, however, objected to this move. The special court however issued a ruling on the matter and declared that it was legally valid for the assistant public prosecutor to prosecute the case in place of the designated special prosecutor.

The case has been adjourned to March 24. The special court is attempting to expedite the trial in the case and has suggested that the defence must begin its arguments by March 25.

