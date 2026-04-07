‘Similar to Covid’: Karnataka travel operators appeal to PM Modi for financial relief amid West Asia crisis

The association highlighted how the disruption of international travel and trade has dealt a sharp blow to business activity across Karnataka and the country (File photo).

After over a month of conflict in West Asia, the Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate financial relief for the transport and tourism sectors. These industries are currently experiencing significant economic stress.

In a formal representation, the association highlighted how the disruption of international travel and trade has dealt a sharp blow to business activity across Karnataka and the country. Suspension of flight operations and reduced cross-border movement have drastically curtailed demand, leaving transport operators and tourism stakeholders in deep financial distress.

KSTOA president K Radhakrishna Holla stressed the urgency of government intervention, warning that without prompt support, businesses risk collapse and widespread job losses. The association has called for relief measures spanning a minimum of three months for all transport vehicles.