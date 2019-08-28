KSRTC, South Western Railway offer special services ahead of festival season

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate special services this weekend in view of the upcoming Gowri Habba and Ganesha festival on September 1 and 2, respectively. According to the KSRTC, it will operate 1800 extra buses on August 30 and 31 from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka.
Special buses from Bengaluru
Special operations run by the KSRTC from Bengaluru will commence from the Kempegowda Bus Station on Friday and Saturday.
Buses will be operational round the clock to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Viajayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other destinations, a KSRTC officer confirmed to indianexpress.com
Special buses from Mysuru
Special buses for Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri will be available from Mysuru, according to an official notification by the KSRTC.
Premier buses and premier special buses, which will be operated to destinations outside Karnataka, will commence the journey from the KSRTC Bengaluru Central Depot in Shantinagar.
These services include buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad. “Apart from these, special services, as per passenger demands will ply to other destinations in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” the officer added.
How to book bus tickets?
The KSRTC has advised passengers to reserve tickets prior to the date of journey either through online (www.ksrtc.in) or at computerised KSRTC ticket counters operated at key bus depots across and outside the state.
A total of 707 such ticket counters are operational in Karnataka and across neighbouring states, according to KSRTC’s passenger advisory.
The KSRTC has offered a discount of 5 per cent on the fare if four or more passengers book tickets in a single booking. A discount of 10 per cent of the total fare will be offered in onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.
The South Western Railway has decided to run Train No. 06581/06582 Yesvantpur – Belagavi – Yesvantpur Special Express with special fares to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganesha festival.
Train No. 06582 Belagavi – Yesvantpur Special Express will depart Belagavi at 19:00 hrs on 02.09.2019 (Monday) and arrive Yesvantpur at 06:20 hrs on next day.Enroute, the train will arrive/depart Londa -19:59/20:00 hrs, Alnvar-20:37/20:38 hrs, Dharwad – 21:18/21:20 hrs, Hubballi – 22:10/22:20 hrs, Haveri – 23:19/23:20 hrs, Harihar – 00:12/00:14 hrs, Davangere – 00:28/00:30 hrs, Birur – 02:10/02.11 hrs, Arsikere – 03:05/03:10 hrs and Tumakuru at 04:43/04:45 hrs.
Special train to have 5 AC coaches, 16 SL coaches
The train will have an AC 2-tier Coach, two AC 3-tier Coaches, 16 Second Class Sleeper Coaches and two Second Class coaches with Luggage cum Brake-van.
Railways MoS orders for Mysuru-Bijapur special train
In the light of the orders of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, another special train will operate from Mysuru to Bijapur to accommodate passengers travelling for the festivities.
ಗಣೇಶ್ ಹಬ್ಬದ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ವಿಜಯಪುರ (ಬಿಜಾಪುರ) – ಮೈಸೂರು ನಡುವೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ರೈಲು!
ಗಣೇಶ ಚತುರ್ಥಿಯ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಅನುಕೂಲಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಮೈಸೂರು – ವಿಜಯಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ರೈಲು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲು ಆದೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/5Ct6cUm6J0
— Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) August 28, 2019