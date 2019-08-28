KSRTC, South Western Railway offer special services ahead of festival season

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to operate special services this weekend in view of the upcoming Gowri Habba and Ganesha festival on September 1 and 2, respectively. According to the KSRTC, it will operate 1800 extra buses on August 30 and 31 from Bengaluru to different parts of Karnataka.

Special buses from Bengaluru

Special operations run by the KSRTC from Bengaluru will commence from the Kempegowda Bus Station on Friday and Saturday.

Buses will be operational round the clock to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Viajayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other destinations, a KSRTC officer confirmed to indianexpress.com

Special buses from Mysuru

Special buses for Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri will be available from Mysuru, according to an official notification by the KSRTC.

Premier buses and premier special buses, which will be operated to destinations outside Karnataka, will commence the journey from the KSRTC Bengaluru Central Depot in Shantinagar.

These services include buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad. “Apart from these, special services, as per passenger demands will ply to other destinations in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” the officer added.

How to book bus tickets?

The KSRTC has advised passengers to reserve tickets prior to the date of journey either through online (www.ksrtc.in) or at computerised KSRTC ticket counters operated at key bus depots across and outside the state.

A total of 707 such ticket counters are operational in Karnataka and across neighbouring states, according to KSRTC’s passenger advisory.

Festival discounts of 5-10% to aid passengers



The KSRTC has offered a discount of 5 per cent on the fare if four or more passengers book tickets in a single booking. A discount of 10 per cent of the total fare will be offered in onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.

“In addition to the 1,800 special services scheduled for the weekend, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands based on passenger needs,” KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager confirmed.

SWR to run special trains with special fare for Gowri-Ganesha festival



The South Western Railway has decided to run Train No. 06581/06582 Yesvantpur – Belagavi – Yesvantpur Special Express with special fares to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganesha festival.

Special train from Yeshwantpur at 11 pm, Aug 30

Train No. 06581 Yesvantpur – Belagavi Special Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 11 pm on August 30(Friday) and will arrive in Belagavi at 11.15 am the next day.The train will have stops at Tumakuru (Arrival: 12.03 am/Depature: 12.05 am), Arsikere (Arr: 01.30 am/ Dep: 01.35 am), Birur (Arr: 02:25 am/ Dep: 02.27 am), Davangere (Arr: 4.25 am/ Dep: 04.27 am), Harihar (Arr:4.45 am/ Dep:04.47 am), Haveri (6 am /6.02 am), Hubballi (07.50am /08.05 am), Dharwad- 8.30 am/08.32 am, Alnavar (9.28 am/9.29 am) and Londa (10.10 am/10.11 am).

Return train from Belagavi at 7 pm, Sept 2