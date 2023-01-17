KSRTC launches inter-city AC electric buses from Bengaluru-Mysuru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday launched electric bus services between Bengaluru and Mysuru as part of the FAME-II project. The 43-seater bus is scheduled to leave Bengaluru at 7.35 am and reach Mysuru at 9.45 am.

The ‘EV Power Plus’ buses will ply from Bengaluru to Mysore, Madikeri, Virajpet, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chikmagalur, and vice-versa. A total of 50 intercity electric buses will ply and the operations to other destinations will kick off by February end, KSRTC officials said. The Bengaluru-Mysuru tickets are priced at Rs 300, Rs 30 less as compared to the Volvo club class buses.

On Monday, 35 passengers travelled from Bengaluru-Mysuru and back in the ‘EV Power Plus’ bus. On Tuesday, 43 passengers left Bengaluru at 7.30 am and reached Mysuru at 9.44 am, KSRTC officials said, adding that online booking will be available once all the buses begin plying on the routes.

Olectra is the first company to deploy inter-city electric buses in Karnataka for passenger commute. The e-buses will also be the state’s first long-distance inter-city bus equipped with various features. The coach bus can travel up to 300 km on a single charge. The 12-meter AC buses have a seating capacity of 43, plus co-driver and driver, with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride for passengers.

The buses are equipped with safety features like CCTV cameras, an emergency button, a fire extinguisher, a first aid kit and a glass hammer, among others. In addition, the e-buses are also designed with luxury pushback seats, a TV and infotainment system, Wi-Fi services, USB charges, and a spacious five cubic meter luggage space.

Charging stations will be set up at depots and bus stands in Bengaluru, Mysore, Madikeri, Virajpet, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chikmagalur.