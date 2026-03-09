How a KSRTC bus dashcam exposed a man’s Rs 40 lakh plot to kill his wife in Dharwad

Udaykumar, who was arrested by Karnataka Police for the alleged contract killing of his wife, Lalitha Hattarki, near Dharwad. Investigators claim he conspired to murder her to avoid a court-ordered transfer of 1.5 acres of land.

On February 26, 42-year-old Lalitha Hattarki was fatally hit by a black SUV near Amminabhavi on the Savadatti Road in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. What was initially treated as a road accident took a shocking turn after dashcam footage from a state-run bus revealed that the incident was a premeditated murder.

According to the Dharwad police, they initially registered a hit-and-run case, but later uncovered that the mastermind behind her killing was her estranged husband, Udaykumar Hattarki.

Gunjan Arya, Superintendent of Police, Dharwad, said, “When we got hold of a KSRTC bus dash cam footage which had recorded the entire act, it became clear that it was not an accident but an intentional attack,” he said.