‘Drunk’ bikers block KSRTC bus, attack crew on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

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A group of people allegedly assaulted the driver and conductor of a Karnataka state transport bus on a service road of the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway near Mandya in the early hours of Monday after they objected to the accused riding their bikes against the one-way traffic flow.
According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandya town when the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) FlyBus, operating from Kempegowda International Airport to Mysuru, stopped to drop passengers in Mandya. As the bus resumed its journey along the service road, the accused, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly entered the one-way stretch from the opposite direction and blocked the bus.
The police said the altercation began after the bus driver, Vinod, and conductor, Eranna, questioned them over their reckless riding. The accused allegedly abused the KSRTC staff, claimed they were “Mandya locals”, and continued behaving aggressively even after being warned that the police would be informed.
They also allegedly abused the police before assaulting the driver and conductor. Both Vinod and Eranna were injured in the attack.
The police filed a case at the Mandya Rural police station under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, assault of a public servant, unlawful assembly, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.
“Based on videos circulating on social media, a case was registered. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the assault, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete sequence of events,” said a police officer. One of the arrested accused has been identified as Varun, 24, and the other is a minor.
The incident comes just days after a family was allegedly assaulted in a suspected road rage incident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway in Mandya. These incidents have again raised concerns about the safety of motorists, public transport staff, and passengers travelling along the expressway and its service roads, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and increased police patrols.
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