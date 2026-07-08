‘Drunk’ bikers block KSRTC bus, attack crew on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A driver and conductor were attacked near Mandya after objecting to wrong-way riders on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway (Express photo/Special arrangement).

A group of people allegedly assaulted the driver and conductor of a Karnataka state transport bus on a service road of the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway near Mandya in the early hours of Monday after they objected to the accused riding their bikes against the one-way traffic flow.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandya town when the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) FlyBus, operating from Kempegowda International Airport to Mysuru, stopped to drop passengers in Mandya. As the bus resumed its journey along the service road, the accused, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly entered the one-way stretch from the opposite direction and blocked the bus.