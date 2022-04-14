KSRTC begins operating entire premium fleet from Bengaluru, to ply additional buses over weekend

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) began operating all its 800 premium buses from Bengaluru to different cities in neighbouring states Wednesday night after nearly three years due to the coronavirus pandemic, said officials.

The KSRTC decided to operate all premium buses after a dip in cases of Covid-19 and also because of the extended holidays along with summer holidays in schools in the state. KSRTC will operate more than 200 additional buses between April 14 and 17 from Bengaluru to other cities.

“This is the first time since the last three years, entire premium fleet available with the Bengaluru Central division is being operated,” KSRTC said in a statement. “In a gesture of gratitude by the corporation, we have distributed roses to passengers and chocolates to the children,” the statement added.

The 200 additional buses would be deployed by the division to various destinations, which include Puducherry, Goa, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasaragod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhuppuram, Telangana, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore, and Shirdi.

Additional facilities for commuters will also be put in place, such as drinking water, lighting system, mobile toilets, help desks etc., the release added.