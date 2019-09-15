KSRTC to double its Ambaari Dream Class fleet by 2020

With increase in demand for its Ambari Dream Class Volvo sleeper service, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) has decided to double the size of its fleet from 12 to 24 by 2020.

KSRTC Bengaluru Divisional Controller BT Prabhakar Reddy told Indianexpress.com that authorities have been observing that passengers prefer sleepers over travelling in a sitting position. “We have been operating air-conditioned and non-AC sleeper buses of lower power but buses with more power and comfort was the demand of long-journey passengers (to Hyderabad, Pune, Ernakulam),” he said.

“While we record a 100% load factor during weekends for all trips, the same is at 70-80% during weekdays on average,” Reddy said.

Named after the golden palanquin placed on elephants at Mysuru Dasara and other festive occasions to carry idols of deities, the Ambaari Dream Class was recently picked as the winner of the popular CMO Asia Brand Excellence Award-2019 under Supply Chain & Logistics sector.

The KSRTC currently operates Ambari to destinations in neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

The KSRTC chose the name for the services by a public contest in which V Lakshminarayana, the winner, named the service Ambaari Dream Class. Another person, Muniswamy Chandrashekar Balachandra, was chosen the winner for pitching in the tagline – ‘Travel With Dreams.’

The buses are equipped with mobile charging points, bottle holder, panoramic windows with curtains and well-designed interiors, which gives passengers a premium experience.

They also come with a fire detection and suppression system to avoid fire hazards and the high capacity air-conditioning unit keeps passengers in a cool and clean atmosphere throughout the journey, KSRTC officials said.

Drivers operating the buses claim that they are less fatigued because of its automatic transmission system.

Venkatesh, one of the drivers, said, “The automatic iShift transmission used in the bus helps us to stay active with lesser fatigue as there is no clutch operation. The electronically controlled suspension system ensured that the bus stays stable without many jerks even while hovering through rough roads.”