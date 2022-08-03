Karnataka State Open University assistant registrar says V-C assaulted him for coming late to work

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) vice-chancellor S Vidyashankar was Tuesday booked on assistant registrar Pradeep Giri’s complaint that the former assaulted him for being late to work.

Vidyashankar has denied the allegation and said the assistant registrar (examination) has been suspended for coming late to work.

According to Giri’s complaint lodged at Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram police station, Vidyashankar and his special officer, Devaraju, abused and assaulted him around 3pm on Tuesday and that he was pushed to the ground and kicked in his private part.

“As I reached the office at 2.45pm, I was summoned by the registrar to the conference hall where registrars Khader Pasha and Praveen and Vidyashankar’s personal assistant Vishal S Raj were present. When I went to the hall and greeted the vice-chancellor, he outrightly abused me and Devaraj hit me with a fruit knife causing injuries on my neck,” Giri said.

Vidyashankar was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Vidyashankar outrightly denied the allegations on Wednesday. “Being a responsible person at the university, I cannot indulge in such acts and the officer was reminded about the circular on timings that need to be maintained by the staff, but he was adamant. I did not assault or abuse him,” the vice-chancellor said.