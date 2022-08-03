scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Karnataka State Open University assistant registrar says V-C assaulted him for coming late to work

Vice-chancellor S Vidyashankar, booked on Tuesday, denies Pradeep Giri’s allegations and says the latter has been suspended.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 3:19:41 pm
According to Giri’s complaint lodged at Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram police station, Vidyashankar and his special officer, Devaraju, abused and assaulted him. (File photo/Representational)

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) vice-chancellor S Vidyashankar was Tuesday booked on assistant registrar Pradeep Giri’s complaint that the former assaulted him for being late to work.

Vidyashankar has denied the allegation and said the assistant registrar (examination) has been suspended for coming late to work.

According to Giri’s complaint lodged at Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram police station, Vidyashankar and his special officer, Devaraju, abused and assaulted him around 3pm on Tuesday and that he was pushed to the ground and kicked in his private part.

“As I reached the office at 2.45pm, I was summoned by the registrar to the conference hall where registrars Khader Pasha and Praveen and Vidyashankar’s personal assistant Vishal S Raj were present. When I went to the hall and greeted the vice-chancellor, he outrightly abused me and Devaraj hit me with a fruit knife causing injuries on my neck,” Giri said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Vidyashankar was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Vidyashankar outrightly denied the allegations on Wednesday. “Being a responsible person at the university, I cannot indulge in such acts and the officer was reminded about the circular on timings that need to be maintained by the staff, but he was adamant. I did not assault or abuse him,” the vice-chancellor said.

More from Bangalore

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:19:41 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, set to join BJP tomorrow

Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, set to join BJP tomorrow

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement