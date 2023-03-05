scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
KSDL employees’ union alleges Rs 300 crore scam days after Karnataka MLA, son named in bribery case

President of the union G R Shivashankar held a press meet Saturday where he alleged that KSDL procured raw materials from companies by paying three to four times the market price.

During the raid, Rs 1.2 crore was recovered from the MLA's office where Prashant was caught. (File)
Days after the Karnataka Lokayukta booked BJP MLA and former chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) K Madal Virupakshappa over bribery charges, the KSDL employees’ union has alleged that tender prices were inflated to generate profits for contractors who paid kickbacks in return.

President of the union G R Shivashankar held a press meet Saturday where he alleged that KSDL procured raw materials from companies by paying three to four times the market price. However, responding to the allegations, KSDL Managing Director Mahesh M told The Indian Express that the allegations were baseless as the firm maintains transparency in the tender process.

Shivashankar, who has written to the Karnataka Lokayukta which is investigating the bribe charges against Madal Virupakshappa and his son Prashant Madal, stated that over 15 raw materials procured by KSDL have been bought at higher prices causing losses to the firm.

Stating an example, Shivashankar said, “As per the Fragrances and Flavours Association of India, one kg of Sandranol (a type of scent) costs Rs 1,550 and the same has been bought by paying Rs 2,625.” According to him, “92,300 kg of Sandranol will be procured in 2023-24, for which the firm has paid Rs 24.22 crore. But it would cost only Rs 14.30 crore. There is a Rs 300-crore scam which needs to be investigated.”

Explained |BJP MLA and son’s bribery scandal: History, powers of the Karnataka Lokayukta

KSDL MD Mahesh, however, said it was a global tender where anyone can participate. “He (Shivashankar) is a ‘habitual writer’ who does it every year. If he provides the document, I am ready to respond. Yes, last year, the raw material prices were increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but now it has been reduced.”

“…the tender to procure raw materials for 2023-24 ended on January 27 and the suppliers will have to deliver from April 1. The complainant also has won multiple bids and he is supposed to supply materials worth Rs 13 crore,” Mahesh added.

Meanwhile, Madal Virupakshappa has turned incommunicado and the Lokayukta police have formed at least seven teams to trace him. “We are preparing to issue a lookout notice against Virupakshappa. We require his custody for further probe,” a police officer said.

Political Pulse |In his first Karnataka poll rally, Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP on corruption

Prashant Madal, who works as a financial advisor with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was on Thursday caught by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in his father’s office. He had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh for issuing tender and related works at the behest of his father and Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa. The Lokayukta police have arrested five persons in the case, while Virupakshappa has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR. The police have registered a case under 7(a) (b) (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 13:08 IST
