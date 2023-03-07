scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

KSDL bribery case: Youth Congress pastes Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s ‘missing’ posters

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, prime accused in the corruption case, went missing shortly after he resigned as Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd chairman on March 3.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa (Facebook/ Madal Virupakshappa)

Youth Congress workers in Karnataka Monday night put up ‘missing’ posters of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, prime accused in a corruption case, in protest against the delay by the Lokayukta police in arresting the legislator.

“Please help us find the A-1 accused in the Lokayukta investigation,” read the poster with the title ‘Missing’.

Virupakshappa went missing shortly after he submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) on March 3. The Lokayukta police have issued a lookout notice against the MLA and formed teams to nab him. The MLA has moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The satirical posters were pasted in parts of Bengaluru and his home constituency of Channagiri in the Davanagere district. The posters had the MLA’s ‘last seen’ location identified as ‘Chief Ministers’ Office’. It had details such as his height – 5 feet nine inches; age – 72; complexion – wheatish, and last seen – March 4.

The MLA was booked in a corruption case by the Lokayukta police last week, after his son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 41 lakh on behalf of his father on March 2. The bribe was to secure a tender to supply raw materials to KSDL.

The case has provided ammunition for Congress to attack the BJP over ‘rampant corruption’ in the state. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah Monday alleged that the government was protecting the legislator, due to which the police were yet to find the prime accused.

Also Read
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...
We’ll eliminate stray dogs if media keeps silent, says Karnataka BJP MP P...
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
In first Karnataka poll rally, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance...

There were widespread allegations that contractors were being forced to pay a 40 per cent commission to officials in the BJP government, cutting across departments, for projects.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:35 IST
Next Story

Rain, thundershowers likely in Pune for next 3 days

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close