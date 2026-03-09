Alcohol or juice?: Karnataka child rights body sounds alarm over ‘BuzzBallz’ sold near schools and colleges in Bengaluru

the sale of a beverage called Buzz Ballz near schools and colleges in Bengaluru. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a beverage called BuzzBallz, sold near schools and colleges in juice stores, contains alcohol.

In a letter dated March 4, Shashidhar S Kosumbe, Chairman, KSCPCR, wrote to the Karnataka State Drugs Control Department seeking a report on the drink’s alcohol content.

The Commission expressed concern that BuzzBallz, marketed in a juice-like format, contains nearly 15 per cent of alcohol along with high sugar levels and is gaining popularity among youngsters. It has asked the department to conduct laboratory testing to verify the alcohol level, and initiate action if the drink is found harmful.