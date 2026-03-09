Alcohol or juice?: Karnataka child rights body sounds alarm over ‘BuzzBallz’ sold near schools and colleges in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a beverage called BuzzBallz, sold near schools and colleges in juice stores, contains alcohol.
In a letter dated March 4, Shashidhar S Kosumbe, Chairman, KSCPCR, wrote to the Karnataka State Drugs Control Department seeking a report on the drink’s alcohol content.
The Commission expressed concern that BuzzBallz, marketed in a juice-like format, contains nearly 15 per cent of alcohol along with high sugar levels and is gaining popularity among youngsters. It has asked the department to conduct laboratory testing to verify the alcohol level, and initiate action if the drink is found harmful.
KSCPCR has sought a detailed report of the action taken within five days.
An anonymous resident of an apartment on Begur Road told The Indian Express that children as young as 11 were found feeling drowsy during Holi celebrations after drinking BuzzBallz.
“During Holi celebrations, some of the young children were carrying and drinking it. We didn’t know much about it, but later they felt dizzy. We then checked online to find that there was alcohol content in it,” the resident said.
The official website of BuzzBallz shows that all its products contain 15 per cent alcohol. A spokesperson for the brand did not respond to calls and WhatsApp messages from The Indian Express.
According to a source, BuzzBallz, a cocktail brand with presence in the UK, Mexico, and Ireland, entered the Indian market in December last year. It is currently available only in Bengaluru in 180 ml ball-shaped packs containing 15 per cent alcohol, sold at Rs 100 each. It is planning to expand it to other cities as well.
