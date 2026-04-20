IPL tickets on black market: Karnataka cricket association distances itself, says it doesn’t sell tickets to public

The Bengaluru city police arrested Chandrashekar P, employed with a catering agency inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, for his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of IPL tickets. (File Photo)

Days after the Bengaluru city police busted multiple interconnected rackets involved in the illegal resale of IPL tickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has stated that it does not sell tickets to the public.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, a KSCA spokesperson, said on Sunday that the association is neither the ticketing agency nor the selling authority for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise.

Ticket sales to the general public are undertaken exclusively through the franchise’s authorised channels and its designated ticketing partners, he added.

“KSCA receives a limited allocation of tickets, which are facilitated strictly for its cricket-playing clubs, permanent members, and certain statutory/government authorities providing services to KSCA. KSCA does not sell tickets to the general public. The entities presently under investigation have no direct or indirect association with KSCA. The individuals involved in the said matter are not members of KSCA,” its statement read.