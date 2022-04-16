KS Eswarappa resignation latest chapter in feud among BJP leaders

Before embarking on a 300-km drive from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Friday to submit his resignation letter to Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that he was ready to resign earlier but the chief minister had asked him twice since April 12 to wait.

Eshwarappa is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of a 40-year-old civil contractor in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. The contractor had accused him of corruption. “I was ready to resign after the incident but Chief Minister Bommai asked me to wait. A day later, I was set to announce my resignation but was asked to wait again,” said the 73-year-old BJP veteran, who had said on Wednesday that he was “not going to resign at any cost”.

Sources in the party said the delay in getting Eshwarappa to resign was because a section in the BJP was defending him, claiming that forcing out the minister would hurt the party as he is a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader.

The factionalism in the saffron party goes back at least two decades when a rivalry developed between Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa and Brahmin leader HN Ananthkumar, who had strong central connections.

The internecine battle for supremacy led to the arrest of Yediyurappa for corruption in 2011 and his exit from the BJP the following year. After Narendra Modi and Shah ascended to power in Delhi and following Ananthkumar’s death in 2018, Yediyurappa managed to briefly re-establish his hold in the Karnataka BJP. But he fell out of favour with the central leadership in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly polls.

BJP leaders said Eshwarappa had been projected as someone who could take on Yediyurappa even though he finished third in Shivamogga — where both were born — in the 2013 state elections behind a KJP candidate.

Liz Mathew adds: Two BJP leaders from Karnataka said the faction opposing Eshwarappa’s resignation even tried to convince party national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the potential blowback of such a move in next year’s state elections.

But after party general secretary Arun Singh, the central functionary in charge of Karnataka, talked to several leaders, the BJP leadership made it clear that Nadda would not like to “face embarrassing questions from the media during his visit to the state” for a state executive meeting on Saturday and Sunday. A state leader said the leadership “minced no words to convey to the minister that he has to put in his papers”.