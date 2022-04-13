Defiant Eshwarappa says ‘no question of resigning’ as contractor death row rages in Karnataka

A day after a contractor involved in Karnataka government projects was found dead in an Udupi hotel, senior state minister KS Eshwarappa, who has been booked in the case for abetment to suicide, said there was no question of him resigning.

Opposition Congress and JD(S) have been calling for Eshwarappa’s dismissal from the Cabinet ever since Santosh Patil’s death. Patil, while levelling corruption allegations against the minister, had also said “Eshwarappa should be held responsible” if anything were to happen to him.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said, “A Whatsapp message can not be treated as a death note, it can be typed by anybody. No signed or written death note was found near Patil’s body.” He also demanded a probe into the conspiracy behind Patil’s death.

“The question of my resignation does not arise at all. I did not know Patil. He was not a member of the BJP, as claimed by Opposition parties,” Eshwarappa added.

Santosh Patil, 40, was found dead at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi on Tuesday morning and is suspected to have died by suicide. According to the police, Eshwarappa has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two of the minister’s aides have also been mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR).

The Congress has staged protests, demanding action against Eshwarappa. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Bommai on Wednesday said investigation into the case would be carried out according to the law and without any interference. Speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru, Bommai said, “The investigation will bring out the truth. The party top brass is aware of the issue. I will speak to Eshwarappa personally.”