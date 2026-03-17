KRV protests force South Western Railways to postpone promotion exams over Kannada language exclusion

On Monday, KRV president Narayana Gowda said MPs had turned a blind eye despite the local language being dropped from the exam.

South Western Railways (SWR) abruptly postponed Tuesday morning’s recruitment examination after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested near exam centres across Karnataka, objecting to the tests being conducted only in English and Hindi.

SWR had scheduled its promotion examinations for 295 posts, including 194 posts for goods train manager (60 per cent promotional quota) and 101 posts for the Limited departmental competitive examination (15 per cent promotional quota).

A SWR spokesperson confirmed that the morning examinations were postponed due to the protests and that the dates would be announced later. “There were exams in the afternoon hours also, and it is yet to be decided whether to conduct or not,” the SWR spokesperson said.