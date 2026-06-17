Krishna Byre Gowda takes charge of Bengaluru, says building good roads no rocket science

In his first review meeting Tuesday, Krishna Byre Gowda met officials from five city corporations, B-SMILE, GBA and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Nearly two weeks after he was assigned the portfolio of Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda Tuesday assumed charge as the minister and assured city residents of better roads and addressing civic grievances.

Gowda, who did not accept the portfolio seeking full control over the city’s planning agencies, recently went to Delhi and eventually took charge.

The delay stemmed from uncertainty over the scope of his portfolio after several departments that govern Bengaluru were not allocated to him. Gowda wanted control over the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), which have been retained by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.