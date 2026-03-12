Kris Gopalakrishnan-led panel to draft framework for responsible AI use in governance for Karnataka

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As artificial intelligence rapidly enters governance and public services, the Karnataka Government has set up a Responsible Artificial Intelligence Committee to draft a framework for the technology’s use in the state. The committee held its first meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The panel, chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and co-chaired by AI expert N Manjula, brings together members from industry, academia, law, and public policy to guide the ethical adoption of AI across government systems.
The committee has been tasked with preparing a responsible AI policy and an implementation roadmap, aimed at encouraging innovation while ensuring that AI systems used by government departments remain transparent, accountable and safe for citizens.
Announcing the initiative, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said artificial intelligence was expected to play a central role in governance, industry, and innovation.
“As Karnataka enters its Deeptech Decade, the state is focused not only on accelerating AI innovation but also on ensuring that these technologies are deployed responsibly and in the public interest. The Responsible AI Committee brings together leading experts from industry, academia, and policy to help shape a governance framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding transparency, accountability, and citizen trust. This initiative will help Karnataka continue to lead in building an AI ecosystem that is both cutting-edge and responsible,” he said.
Chairperson Gopalakrishnan said AI has the potential to significantly accelerate Karnataka’s economic growth if deployed responsibly. He added that the initiative could position the state among the first in India to establish a comprehensive governance framework for AI, helping improve citizen services while strengthening the innovation ecosystem.
During the meeting, members discussed the need for governance structures to regulate the use of AI in systems that directly affect citizens. Among the priorities identified were establishing responsible AI principles aligned with national guidelines and global best practices, including fairness, privacy protection, transparency, security, and human oversight.
The committee will also work on creating a risk-classification system for AI applications used in governance and identifying AI practices that may need to be restricted or prohibited. Safeguards for high-risk applications in sectors such as healthcare, welfare delivery, education, policing, recruitment, and public safety are expected to form a key part of the framework.
In line with Digital Personal Data Protection Act
Officials said the panel will examine data governance and privacy protections aligned with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and recommend transparency mechanisms, independent audits and cybersecurity safeguards. The group will also assess emerging risks associated with generative AI technologies, including misinformation and deepfakes.
In addition, the committee is expected to frame procurement guidelines for AI systems used by government departments and suggest capacity-building initiatives and AI literacy programmes for public officials.
Members of the panel include representatives from IBM, Accenture, Kyndryl, Wipro, IIIT-Bangalore, and Nasscom. The managing director of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society will serve as the member secretary.
Officials said the committee was expected to submit an interim report within 60 days and a final set of recommendations within 90 days outlining the policy framework and implementation roadmap for responsible AI adoption across government departments.
