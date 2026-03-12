Kris Gopalakrishnan-led panel to draft framework for responsible AI use in governance for Karnataka

Krish Gopalakrishnan said AI has the potential to significantly accelerate Karnataka’s economic growth if deployed responsibly. (File photo)

As artificial intelligence rapidly enters governance and public services, the Karnataka Government has set up a Responsible Artificial Intelligence Committee to draft a framework for the technology’s use in the state. The committee held its first meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The panel, chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and co-chaired by AI expert N Manjula, brings together members from industry, academia, law, and public policy to guide the ethical adoption of AI across government systems.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a responsible AI policy and an implementation roadmap, aimed at encouraging innovation while ensuring that AI systems used by government departments remain transparent, accountable and safe for citizens.