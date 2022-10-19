scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

KPTCL examination recruitment scam: Two more arrested, probe underway

Among those arrested, there are aspirants who wrote the examinations and the people who leaked the question papers besides some of the government officials involved.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) recruitment examination, police said. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) recruitment examination, police said.

26-year-old Yellappa, a resident of Gokak, and 27-year-old Nagappa, a resident of Chikkodi, were arrested Tuesday. Sources said Yellappa provided electronic devices to the aspirants but provided answers sitting in Shirahattihalli. Nagappa was one of the aspirants, who went to the examination centre with electronic devices and wrote the paper.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Sanjeev M. Patil said that they have booked a case under Sections 411, 417, 420, 426, 406, 511, 116 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused have been produced before the magistrate and further investigations are underway, he added.

Among those arrested, there are aspirants who wrote the examinations and the people who leaked the question papers besides some of the government officials involved. Presently, the police suspect that Sanjay Bandari alias Sanju is the kingpin of the scam. It is suspected that the gang collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the candidates to provide them answers using electronic gadgets, including smartwatches and Bluetooth devices.

The KPTCL had on January 24 this year invited applications to fill up 1,492 posts in the department. This included 505 assistant engineers (power), 28 assistant engineers (civil), 570 junior engineers (power), 29 junior engineers (civil) and 360 junior assistants. The examinations for technical posts were held on August 23 and 24, while the aptitude tests for junior assistants and Kannada language examination for technical positions were held on August 7.

The KPTCL is a sole electricity transmission and distribution company of Karnataka owned by the government. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) holds examinations for recruitment in the KPTCL.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:15:37 am
Live Blog

