CID to probe Karnataka veterinary officer recruitment scam

The Karnataka government on Tuesday handed over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) selection of veterinary officers to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Director General of Police M A Saleem issued orders on Tuesday, directing the CID to take up the investigation.

The development came days after the KPSC declared the final selection list of 400 veterinary officers on July 17. Later, allegations emerged that each seat was sold for Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

On Sunday, the KPSC held an emergency meeting, put the selection list on temporary hold, and set up an internal committee to investigate the allegations.