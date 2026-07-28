CID to probe Karnataka veterinary officer recruitment scam

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The Karnataka government on Tuesday handed over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) selection of veterinary officers to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Director General of Police M A Saleem issued orders on Tuesday, directing the CID to take up the investigation.
The development came days after the KPSC declared the final selection list of 400 veterinary officers on July 17. Later, allegations emerged that each seat was sold for Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
On Sunday, the KPSC held an emergency meeting, put the selection list on temporary hold, and set up an internal committee to investigate the allegations.
Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have already been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station on July 24. In the first, former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, other KPSC officials, and 29 candidates have been named. Sahukar and his two daughters also face a separate case for alleged irregularities in getting government posts while he was the chairman. Sahukar has since been suspended.
On Monday, the Karnataka High Court refused to cancel a criminal case against Sahukar’s daughter, saying her alleged false income declaration amounted to an “eyewash” and “fraud”. Suma S Sahukar has been charged with forgery for applying for a government job under the 3B reservation category, which is for people with an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh. She had challenged the case before the Karnataka High Court.
A BJP delegation led by Opposition leader R Ashoka had on Monday demanded that the probe into the alleged KPSC scam be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or a judicial inquiry headed by a Karnataka High Court judge.
“Those who paid money (bribe) were taken outside Bengaluru, to other states, given question papers, and made to prepare. There are allegations that meritorious candidates scored lower marks. Everyone knows that nothing happens in the KPSC without money. The belief that appointments here are made purely on merit must be restored among the people,” he alleged.
“If no action is taken on this, we will take to the streets and launch an agitation. It is the habit of the Congress that when a question paper leak occurs in the state, officials must take responsibility, but when it happens at the Centre, the minister must take responsibility,” Ashoka added.
Pointing out that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had agitated over the NEET-UG paper leak, he said, “But here, despite all this, there has been no agitation. Even Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has not spoken.”
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