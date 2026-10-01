Leaked KPSC paper, then ‘training’ at Bengaluru resorts: ED details exam fraud

Gangwar had been at the center of the controversy following ED’s raids at his residence in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru, linking him to the recruitment scam.

The IAS officer accused of leaking the KPSC veterinary officer examination question paper and the middleman allegedly involved in selling it to candidates were part of a scheme in which a few of them were taken to a Bengaluru resort and trained, the Enforcement Directorate said Wednesday.

ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office, investigating the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission vet exam, said Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, the then controller of examination, leaked the question paper a day before the exam.

KPSC had held the exam to fill up 400 posts for veterinary officers on January 8 and 9 this year. Out of 1,400 candidates who appeared for the exam, 329 were selected.