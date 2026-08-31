Key suspect in Karnataka civil service jobs scam arrested at Delhi airport

The suspect, who was arrested at Delhi airport, was allegedly on his way to Uzbekistan. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a key suspect at the New Delhi airport amid an investigation into the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) fraud.

The suspect, said to be a key middleman was allegedly on his way to Uzbekistan. The case related to recruitment of veterinary doctors for 400 vacancies in the state animal husbandry department.

The CID detained Basavaraj Kannale on Sunday night and later placed him under arrest ahead of a court appearance in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police sources said.

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“One of the accused was trying to flee the country yesterday. He was caught at the Delhi airport by the CID police,” the state public prosecutor B N Jagadeesh told the Karnataka high court on Monday during a preliminary hearing in an anticipatory bail plea filed by the suspended KPSC chairman Sahukar S Shivashankarappa.